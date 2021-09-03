Coronary Stents Market Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

High prevalence of coronary artery disease, changes in lifestyles and a rise in the geriatric population are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecasted period.

Market Size – USD 8.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – launch of new, more efficient types of stents for better results.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries. A coronary stent is a small mesh tube that holds open passages in the body such as weak or narrow arteries. It is a small tube shaped device placed in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart diseases. The coronary stents are used in almost all the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Stents reduce chest pains and have been proven to have improved chances of survival and decrease adverse events in the acute myocardial infraction. Coronary Stents market is continuously growing. With the rising advancements and launch of new products, there is huge scope to the product.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd. and Orbus Neich.

The report segments the Coronary Stents market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dual Therapy Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bio-engineered Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

By Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Metal

Polymer

Copolymer

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



