Medical Electronics Market Overview, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Growing geriatric population, wide area of application of imaging devices and growing awareness regarding routine checkup and rising demand for easy to use advanced healthcare devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Medical Electronics during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 92.4 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced medical electronics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Electronics market was valued at USD 92.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 162.5 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1 %. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are driving the growth of the medical electronics market. The growing importance of medical electronics for patient tracking and other monitoring activities is further expected to propel the growth of the medical electronics market.

Technological innovation and technological portability with other medical equipment are some of the other factors boosting the growth of the medical electronics market. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are also expected to positively impact the medical electronics market during the forecast period. Likewise, the growing importance of medical electronics for patient tracking and other monitoring activities is expected to spur the growth of the medical electronics market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Analog Devices and Hitachi High Technologies Corporation among others

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1796

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on application, patient monitoring segment is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 5.2%. Adoption of telemetry and remote monitoring devices facilitate the monitoring of patients from long distances in the medical electronics market

Europe is also contributing a good share in the global medical electronics market owing to the factor that there is good support from the government to improve the health sector within the region

The component batteries for healthcare application is expected to grow at a high rate during the current forecast period owing to the increasing demand for wireless medical device, which has long battery life. High-density batteries in wearable medical devices are further driving the growth for the medical electronics market.

As of 2018, North America held the largest market share in the global medical electronics market. The market is driven by various factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for medical electronics in the region.

Stringent regulatory process for product approval and high maintenance cost is likely to hinder the global medical electronics market growth during the forecast period

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1796

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Medical Electronics market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Medical Electronics market.

Medical Electronics Market Segmentation based on Types:

Medical Electronics Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Invasive Pacemakers Implantable Cardioverter- Defibrillators (ICDs) Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs) Spinal Cord Stimulators Gastric Electric Stimulators Endoscopes

Non-invasive Imaging Devices Monitoring Devices



Medical Electronics Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Therapeutic Pacemakers Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators Neurostimulation devices Surgical robots Respiratory Care devices

Diagnostic Patient monitoring devices PET/CT devices MRI scanners Ultrasound devices X-ray devices CT scanners

Others

Medical Electronics Market, by Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Sensors

Batteries

Memory Devices

Displays

Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

Medical Electronics Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Imaging

Therapeutics

Patient Monitoring

Homecare/Handheld Products

Medical Electronics Market, by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-electronics-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1796

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Pain Management Devices Market Size

Blue Light Therapy Market Share

Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Trends

Surgical Headlight Market Growth

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]