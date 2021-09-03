eClinical Solutions Market Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Rising government funding for clinical trials, increased application of software solutions in clinical trials and clinical research, the growing customer base for e-Clinical solutions, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of eClinical Solutions during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends –Increasing clinical trials and application of software solutions in clinical research.

The global eClinical Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving eClinical solutions market revenue growth are increasing government funding for clinical trials, increased application of software solutions in clinical trials and clinical research, the growing customer base for e-Clinical solutions.

Clinical trials take the longest in the medication development process. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses are expanding their demand for clinical trials, propelling the eClinical Solutions market forward. eClinical Solutions offers administrations to a large client base at a cheap cost of operation. They also assist in the tracking, organizing, and execution of information from various geographic regions, as well as driving the clinical advancement process. Clinical trials benefit from e-clinical solutions because they reduce the time spent compiling and interpreting data.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, CRF Health, DATATRAK International, ERT, eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Development Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Web Hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global eClinical Solutions market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

