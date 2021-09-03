Protein Labeling Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026

Rising healthcare expenditure coupled with the increasing research and developments by companies for reducing the complexities in protein labeling are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Protein Labeling market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1396.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Protein Labeling

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Protein Labelling market was valued at USD 1396.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3544.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%. Use of molecular labels in research is very common for purification detection of the labeled proteins and their binding partners. Proteins are also labeled during cell growth by incorporating amino acids containing different isotopes. Protein labeling finds application in biological processes monitoring, in the quantification of compounds, and for specific detection of protein modifications and enhancement of detection sensitivity and simplification of detection workflows. For these various types of labels are used, and are specific for each application. The three commonly used tags attach to the protein sequence are stable isotopes, mass tags, and fluorophores. Increase in the healthcare expenditure along with the increasing research and development expenditure, are driving the growth of the market. The companies are focusing on reducing the complexities in the protein labeling process by improving the existing technologies. The indsutry is witnessing rise in the new product launches and growing adoption of bioengineering technologies in a bid to ramp up the market growth. Development of the technology to produce advanced dyes that rapidly conjugates with the specific peptides or nucleotidein order to detect their presence and further purification process more accurately is expected to make the process more efficient and will have positive impact on the market.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Protein Labeling Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, General Electric company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and New England Biolabs among others

Protein Labeling Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Reagents Protein Enzymes Probes/tags Monoclonal antibodies Other reagents

Kits

Services

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell based-assay

Fluorescence microscopy

Immunological techniques

Mass spectrometry

Protein micro assay

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In vitro Enzymatic labeling Dye based labeling Co translational labeling Site specific labeling Nano particle labeling

In vivo Photo reactive Radioactive Bioorthogonal Labeling



Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the Protein Labeling Market report suggest

Biological fluorophores and organic dyes are extensively used for protein labeling; they are suitable for detection of protein location, identification of protein complex and in monitoring biological processes as they respond directly to light by producing a detectable signal.

Kits segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at the CAGR of 12.3 %. Ready to use kits offer a convenient way to label proteins and antibodies.

Based on the product, the services segment is expected to grow significantly on account of increased outsourcing of technical and skilled workflow procedures.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Protein Labelling market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 13.1%; owing it to development in various streams such as proteomics, cancer proteomics, immunodynamics, and structural genomics in the region.

The scarcity of skilled professionals and limited applications of protein-labeling is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

