Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

Increasing number of lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases across the world, along with high levels of medical development across the globe will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size- USD 4.4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 7.7%, Market trends- rise in chronic diseases worldwide is boosting the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market, Asia Pacific expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market for Nasal Oxygen Tube is growing out of critical customer needs. The nasal oxygen tube industry that has grown from its nascent to the advanced stages very rapidly. Nasal Oxygen Tube market can be divided into several segments and sub-segments. It includes services ranging from unskilled care to skilled nursing. The product range is also very wide, and so is the scope and need for specializations.

High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), under the Product Type segment, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen therapy comprises an air/oxygen blender, an active humidifier, a single heated circuit, and a nasal cannula. It delivers adequately heated and humidified medical gas at up to 60 L/min of flow and is considered to have a number of physiological effects: reduction of anatomical dead space, constant fraction of inspired oxygen, and good humidification. Increasing paediatric healthcare need and a growing geriatric population worldwide are the main industry drivers. Coupled with these are the increasing incidences of chronic respiratory diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia and so on. These diseases need urgent hospitalisation and care, and upon hospitalisation, patients require nasal oxygen tubing to restore their respiratory functions. As developing countries are investing in healthcare, the scourge of cross-contamination and hospital acquired infection (HAI) need to be addressed. Thus, the demand for single use nasal oxygen tubes is increasing, which will be positively affecting industry growth. Worldwide population older than 60 years might reach to 2 billion by 2050, according to WHO, which might lead to increasing chronic respiratory diseases being diagnosed which augments the demand for nasal cannulas. Nasal Oxygen Tubes are very cost effective and now come in many product variants which look into aspects like patient comfort while using the products. Ultra-soft nasal tubes, as being manufactured by Smith Medical and Salter Labs is expected to drive industry growth. It has a ready and growing demand today. The North American region was the industry leader in 2018, due to very high investments in healthcare, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global Nasal Oxygen Tube market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market

Flexicare Limited (UK), Salter Labs (USA), Smiths Medical Inc (USA), Teleflex Inc (USA), Fairmont Medical (Australia), Hamilton Medicals (Switzerland), Neotech Products (USA) and Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc (USA)

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Low-flow nasal oxygen tube

High-flow nasal oxygen tube

Applications

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Failure

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Bronchiectasis

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centres (ASC)

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

