Psoriasis Drugs Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global psoriasis drugs market is forecast to reach USD 39.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Psoriasis can be defined as a skin condition, which accelerates the life cycle of skin cells. It results in cells to develop on the surface. It is usually considered to be a chronic condition. The condition has an unpredictable course of symptoms, significant comorbidities, and various external triggers impacting the condition that includes metabolic syndrome, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases, among others. The immune system is considered to play an integral role in the condition. The condition also affects nails apart from skin. When a particular area on the skin is affected by the disease, the skin lesion is usually localized, which are sharply demarcated by plaques and red papules that are covered by silver or white scales. These lesions are generally symmetrical and cause stinging, itching, and pain. Herein the main aim of the treatment is to prevent the skin cells from growing quickly. There is no cure to the disease; however, these drugs help in managing the symptoms.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to continuously developing healthcare sector, rising focus on management of not just the condition but comorbidities as well, which are supporting the market growth in this region.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Amgen, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB, Celgene Corporation, Merck, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Topicals

Systemic

Biologics

Therapeutic Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

Interleukin Inhibitors

Anti-Inflammatory

Corticosteroids

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

E-commerce

Retail Pharmacies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Plaque Psoriasis

Guttate Psoriasis

Nail Psoriasis

Erythrodermic Psoriasis

Pustular Psoriasis

Intertriginous psoriasis

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Psoriasis Drugs market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

