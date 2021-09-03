HEPA Filters Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

“A research report on HEPA Filters Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

HEPA filters are special type of air filters that deliver 99.97% efficiency in removing fine particles of size 0.3 microns or more. Growing infrastructure development and rapid industrialization across the globe are severely affecting the indoor as well as outdoor air quality. Deteriorating air quality and implementation of stringent government standards, have necessitated the installation of HEPA filters across residential as well as commercial spaces across the globe over the last few years. Various industries have been focusing on new installations as well as retrofitting of existing systems with HEPA filters to comply with industrial dust emission standards. HEPA based air filters are majorly used in air purifiers, air conditioning systems, automotive air filtration for cabin air filters, gas turbine air filtration and cleanroom filtration. Mounting demand for cleanrooms from rapidly developing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, semiconductor and medical device manufacturing industries is further escalating the demand for HEPA filters in certain countries.

According to “Global HEPA Filters Market By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021”, the global HEPA filters market is expected to reach US$ 2.7 billion in 2016, on the back of growing consumer awareness, increasing incidence of respiratory infections and other airborne diseases, coupled with depleting indoor air quality. Air purifier segment dominated the global HEPA filters market in 2015, followed by HVAC systems, cleanrooms, automotive and gas turbines. Stringent government norms about the quality of ambient air coupled with increasing consumer spending is expected to further drive the demand for HEPA filters across the globe through 2021. On account of rapid industrialization across various emerging economies, Asia-Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing market for HEPA filters, globally. Few of the major players operating in the global HEPA filters market include Camfil Farr, American Air Filters, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Clarcor Inc., Mann+Hummel, Dafco Filtration, and W.L. Gore & Associates, among others. “Global HEPA Filters Market By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021” report elaborates the following aspects related to HEPA filters market across the globe:

