North America HVAC Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain

A research report on North America HVAC Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail.

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technology is used to make the indoor environment comfortable with improved air quality and thermal comfort. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, growing demand for energy efficient devices and increasing awareness among consumers are driving demand for HVAC systems in North America. Further, major players operating in HVAC market are changing their product dynamics and are incorporating latest and efficient technologies for application of HVAC systems in smart homes in North America. Growing construction activities in the region are anticipated to drive the market for HVAC systems, during 2017-2022. UTC, Daikin, Ingersoll, and Johnson Controlsare few of the leading players operating in North America HVAC market.

According to “North America HVAC Market By Category, By End Use Sector, By Country Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022”, market for HVAC in North America is projected to surpass $ 44 billion by 2022. Growing need for energy efficient HVAC systems, increasing construction activities, augmenting demand for integration of modern technology in control systems and equipment are few of the major factors expected to boost demand for HVAC systems in North America in the coming years. In 2016, commercial sector emerged as the largest contributor to HVAC market in North America, in revenue terms, garnering more than one-third share in the overall market. The country’s HVAC market was dominated by direct expansion systems, which accounted for more than two-thirds of the market share in the same year. “North America HVAC Market By Category, By End Use Sector, By Country Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” discusses the following aspects of HVAC market in North America:

• North America HVAC Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Category (Direct Expansion and Central HVAC Systems), By End Use Sector (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada, etc.)

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

