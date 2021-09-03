Membrane Contactor Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications

“Market Overview:

Global Membrane Contactor Market is valued approximately at USD 242.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Membrane Contactor is a device that allows the direct contact of gaseous phase and liquid phase with each other, resulting mass transfer between the phases. It is fabricated with hydrophobic hollow-fiber microporous membranes that will not allow water to easily pass through the pore. Membrane Contactor gradually displaced older technologies such as forced draft deaerators, vacuum towers and oxygen scavengers, thus it is widely demanded for degassing industrial liquids for various applications such as food processing, pharmaceuticals processing, microelectronics & semiconductors oil & gas and others. The growing preference of this technology for the removal of gases and inclination towards the use of membrane degassing over chemical degassing are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market player will encourage the growth of the market. For instance: on 01st February 2019, SOPREMA and 3M Company collaborated to develop SOPREMA’s ECO3 granule surfaced membrane for low-slope commercial roofing. It incorporates 3M™ Smog-reducing Granules and product is designed with photo catalytic coating that is activated by the sun’s UV rays. However, the high capital and replacement cost of membranes is the major factor restraining the growth of global Membrane Contactor market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Membrane Contactor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, rising population, rapid urbanization, and growing economies of China, India, and Vietnam are attracting significant investments, particularly in water and wastewater projects.

Major market player included in this report are:

Romfil Gmbh

Ju.Cla.S Srl

KH Tec Gmbh

PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd.

3M Company

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

Kvaerner ASA

Eurowater

Hydro-Elektrik Gmbh

Veolia EnvironnemenT SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

