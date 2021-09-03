Workforce Management Market : By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis

“Market Overview:

Global Workforce Management Market is valued approximately at USD 4.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Workforce management is used to schedule day-to-day tasks for employees, helps companies to track time and attendance as well as administer absence and leave of their employees. Workforce management provides collective set of performance-based software and tools for an organization to support front line supervisors, corporate management, store managers, and workers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and transportation operations. For instance: In manufacturing industry, the adoption of workforce management solutions measure an employee’s productivity and helps them to manage and retain a high-performing workforce. The growing demand for workforce optimization and mobile application and increasing adoption of cloud-based workforce management solutions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 19th May 2020, Infor launched Infor Workforce Management Express Program in China. It is a business cloud software tool for workforce management with intelligent scheduling that help companies be operationally agile and ease the “back-to-work” phase as companies gradually re-open. However, privacy and security concerns related to workforce data deployed on the cloud is the major factor restraining the growth of global Workforce Management market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59004

The regional analysis of global Workforce Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing adopting workforce management solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Infor

International Business Machines Corporation

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SumTotal Systems LLC

Verint Systems Inc.

Workday, Inc.

WorkForce Software, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

For more information about this report visit: >>Workforce management Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Workforce Management Market

Temperature Management Systems Market

Software-Defined Data Center Market

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Heat Pump Water Heater Market

Embedded Display Market

Drip Irrigation Market

Coco Coir Market

Chitosan Market