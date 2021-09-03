Automotive Glazing Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast

“Market Overview:

Global Automotive Glazing Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Automotive Glazing is the process of strengthening the glass used in automotive with the help of fast blast cooling process. The rising adoption of polycarbonate glazing in sunroofs and increase in use of polycarbonate glazing as it is lighter in weight than glass are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, flexibility of polycarbonate enables advanced designing in automotive applications and higher use of impact-resistant polycarbonate over glass in off highway vehicles will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliances by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 17th October 2019, SABIC launched new XENOY™ HTX high-heat polyester-based resin technology responds to vehicle light weighting and electrification trends. XENOY™ HTX can allow structural reinforcements to go through the e-coat process and maintain their energy absorbing properties and other performance attributes over a wider temperature range. However, low familiarity of engineers in advanced plastic glazing and volatile market and high cost of polycarbonate is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Glazing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Glazing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand from end use industries due to increasing population and urbanization.

Major market player included in this report are:

SABIC

Covestro AG

Teijin Limited

Webasto SE

Trinseo

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Free Glass GmbH & Co. KG

KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH

The Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

