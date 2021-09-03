Alopecia Treatment Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share

“Market Overview:

Global Alopecia Treatment Market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Alopecia, also called baldness or hair loss, refers to hair removal from the head or body part. The disorder may appear in both male and female and in any age. To be precise, there are five main forms of alopecia, such as alopecia areata, androgenic alopecia, cicatricial alopecia, alopecia totalis and telogen effluvium. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that affects the hair follicles and causes hair loss or hair breakage leading to total baldness. Hormonal changes, genetic disease, radiation treatment to the brain, fatigue, and some drugs & treatments are among the causes of male or female -pattern alopecia. Development on the alopecia treatment market is led largely by rising demand for hair loss treatment medications with improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Whereas, surging prevalence of diseases across the globe, technical advancement and increases in per-capita healthcare spending are some of the factors projected to fuel the demand for alopecia treatment over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. Developing new products for better results and stiff marketing is one of the industry leaders’ strategic tactics. For instance, HCell Inc., a biotech company secured orphan drug designation (ODD) from the FDA in 2018 for its medication. In addition, in 2017, Perrigo Company PLC. launched Women’s Rogaine over the counter, which aims to regrow hair on top of the scalp. Whereas, side effects associated with available hair loss treatment therapies and patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to enlarging disease prevalence, technological advancements, novel product development, and increasing disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as large population base and rising consumer awareness toward available treatment options would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Lexington International LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

Cirrus Hair Center

Transitions Hair Pty Ltd.

Capillus

ollica, Inc

