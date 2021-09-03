Instrument Transformers Market : Industry Development Scenario

Global Instrument Transformers Market is valued approximately USD 8.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.35 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Instrument Transformers are electrical appliances that are used to isolate or alter current or voltage levels with very high accuracy. They are used in AC systems for measurement of electrical parameters such as frequency, current, power factor, voltage and energy. The primary function of the instrument transformer is to lower the AC system’s voltage and current. Also, this transformer is capable of withstanding high levels of stress in all climatic conditions. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The growth of the market is attributed owing to the rise in alternative energy programs, huge investments in smart grids and energy systems, refurbishment of the aging power infrastructure. As per the Chinese government, government plans to construct three major transmission lines, each expected to reach 20GW of transmission capacity by 2020. Under the project named West-East Electricity Transfer Project, this project would offer flexibility and increase system wide generation capacity to meet the electricity shortage in China. In 2015, the government of China invested funds of around USD 101 billion and these funds are dedicated to developing smart grid technology.

As a result, the demand for instrument transformer would increase due to the growing interest towards rural electrification in line with the renovation of the existing grid network owing to a favor towards incorporating an efficient protection and monitoring mechanisms. However, complex integrated systems, lack of a skilled workforce along with the lack of infrastructure are some forced that are hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Instrument Transformers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the government initiatives to increase power generation capacity using renewable energy sources, increased power consumption, and replacement of aging power plants. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Group

Siemens Ltd.

General Electric Company

Crompton Greaves Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Rakesh Transformer Industries Pvt. Ltd

