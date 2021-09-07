Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2028

Government initiatives for large scale collaborations of Point-of-Care molecular diagnostics for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 883.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends– Advancements in Point of Care molecular diagnostics like rapid testing and diagnosis

]According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 883.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,530.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.7%. Point-of-care molecular diagnostics have provided rapid actionable information to the patient and also quick results to the test diagnosis boosting the growth of the market. Newly, emerging molecular diagnostics has proved to meet the requirements for speed, low cost, and have simplified methods of Point-of-care applications. The development of technology, which has made able to diagnose various infectious diseases at different sites with limited infrastructure, is expected to be the key driver boosting the market demand for POC molecular diagnostics. An intense effort has been made to build on existing technologies and further to generate new technologies for the diagnosis of a broad spectrum of infectious diseases.

Get a sample copy of the global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2535

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (US), Quidel (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cepheid(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton (US), Dickinson and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Bayer health care pharmaceuticals

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2535

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Assays & Kits

Instruments/Analyzers

Services & Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Genetic Sequencing-based (DNA/RNA Purification)

Hybridization-based (In-Situ Hybridization)

Microarray-based (Chips and Microarrays)

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Mass Spectrometry

Isothermal Amplification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Health Care Associated Infection

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Decentralized Labs

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

In recent years there has been a drastic advancement in point-of-care diagnostics, as there were ongoing developments in biosensors, microfluidic, bioanalytical platforms, assay formats, lab-on-a-chip technologies, and complementary technologies.

It has been a principal advantage that to prescribe treatment in the first case without having to wait for ending results updating the knowledge for the understanding of various molecular mechanisms, rare disorders and the development of DNA sequencing and analysis are the factors that are subjected to improve molecular diagnostics capabilities in point-of-care molecular diagnostics.

The medical industry is advancing by the expansion of technology in order to expand molecular diagnostics. It emphasizes prevention and early detection rather than finding a cure to the disease.

Based on technology, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market has been categorized into PCR-based, genetic sequencing-based, hybridization-based, and microarray-based tests and devices. PCR-based tests have accounted for the major revenue share in 2020. The materialistic growth in the point-of-care of tests provides PCR rapid real-time analysis with a high level of accuracy for infectious diseases, such as H1N1 and influenza, which are the key to drivers of the market. Next-Generation Sequencing is established based on molecular testing and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the advances in the market.

Revolutionary changes in genetic sequencing and analysis of DNA data for the point of care along with high precision and provision for rapid diagnosis are factors in the growth of this segment. Rapid DNA analysis is likely to give a significant growth in the coming years due to ongoing innovation and R&D.

Escalating demand for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments tests which are portable and safe enough to be used in non-laboratory platforms which include pharmacy clinics, physician offices, and home-care settings, is expected to fuel the demand in the market in the forecast period.

Brazil in recent years have taken initiatives for providing medical services that is funded and supported by the Ministry of Health, which runs the government hospitals in brazil they are focusing on the In-vitro devices market which includes Point of care molecular testing technologies and other testing at point of care these factors are likely to boost the market in the region

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2535

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Neuroprosthetics Market Size

Insulin Market Share

Hysteroscope Market Trends

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Forecast

Vitamin A Market Growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]