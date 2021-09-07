Endometriosis Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

Increasing awareness about women’s health, increasing occurrence rate of the condition, the rising focus on clinical trials are some of the factors boosting the endometriosis market.

Market Size – USD 2,060.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trends –The increasing focus on clinical trial.

The Global endometriosis market is forecast to reach USD 2,544.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endometriosis is the resultant of the growth of endometrial tissue on bowel, ovaries, and tissues lining the pelvis. The hormonal changes associated with the menstrual cycle impacts the misplaced endometrial tissue that results in the area to become inflamed that causes pain. It implies that the tissue will thicken, grow, and break down. With time, the tissue that broken down has nowhere to go and becomes trapped in pelvis.

The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. One of the mentionable factors in this regards being, the increasing occurrence rate of the condition. It has turned out to be a common gynecological condition, affecting approximately 10% of women. Treatment for the disease is dependent on the severity of the disease, symptoms, and if the care user wishes to have children. The condition is treatable with surgery, medication, or both. Medication is usually tried first when pain is the primary problem. Medications that are prescribed to treat the condition include pain relievers like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and hormonal medications, including gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists and birth control pills, progestin. Hormonal medications help minimize the growth of the endometrial tissue and may prevent the formation of new adhesions. Though it is mentionable that, these drugs are usually not effective in getting rid of endometriosis tissue that is already there. In regards to surgical options, Conservative surgery like Laparoscopy, hysterectomy are some of the available options.

In context to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of the continuous growth of the healthcare sector and rising investment in the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In regards to Drug Type, the NSAID’s segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.58 Billion in 2020, with a growth rate of 2.9% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of the medicine in relieving pain caused by the condition, which are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that work by discontinuing the release of prostaglandins that is one of the main chemicals resulting in the pain, contributes to the revenue generated by the NSAID’s segment.

In context to Surgery Type, the Laparoscopy segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 0.87 Billion in 2020, with the fastest growth rate of 3.2% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this surgery in accurately diagnosing endometriosis and even eliminate it in mild-moderate condition with just a small incision resulted in its increased demand and revenue generated by the

In regards to the End-users, the Drugstores segment can be seen to occupy the largest market share of 30.2% in 2020, with the second-highest growth rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. The fact that in most cases of endometriosis, pain in the primary issue, in which medication is the first choice, has resulted in high dependency on drugstores for availing the prescribed medication, which contributes to the market share occupied by this segment.

In context to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, which occupied the second-largest market share of 24.3% in 2020. The growth rate experienced by the Asia Pacific region is resultant of continuous growth in healthcare technology and the rising awareness about women’s health.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Meditrina Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Evotec AG, Debiopharm Group and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report segments the Endometriosis market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Endometriosis Market Segmentation:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Laparoscopy

Laparotomy

Pelvic nerves surgery

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

NSAID’s

Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone Agonists

Progestin

Oral Contraceptive Pills

End-Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospital

Pharmacies

Drugstores

E-commerce

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



