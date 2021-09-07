Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

Favorable government initiatives, large scale collaborations for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and the desire to remain healthy, healthcare awareness among individuals are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Sports Medicine Market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends– Adoption of advanced technology

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries. Rise in prevalence of sports injuries is major factor driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann’s disease. As per the Stanford children’s health statistics (US), 30 million kids and teenagers had been a part of some form of sports in 2018, and 3.5 million injuries are recorded in US. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries. With an increase in awareness among individuals for physical fitness, the government is also actively taking initiatives for sports medicine to increase the participation of athletes around the globe.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Sports Medicine Market:

Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).

Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy

Accessories Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Other Injuries

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehab centers

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Sports Medicine Market Report:

The Sports Medicine market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Sports Medicine market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

