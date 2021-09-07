Anatomic Pathology Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

The rising global incidences of cancer and tumorigenesis, increasing demand for personalized medicine and various training programs to raise the awareness by the government are expected to be some primary market drivers.

Market Size – USD 32.35 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends– Key players are investing in high quality and upgraded pathology equipment that provide accurate and reliable outcome.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Anatomic Pathology market was valued at USD 32.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 52.89 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The Anatomic pathology is a branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and effect of diseases on the body. The process relies on direct visualization of organ tissues, both grossly and microscopically. Various stains are used to identify and classify different microorganisms for disease diagnosis. The rising prevalence of cancer and tumorigenesis is expected to drive the industry widely. Diagnosis of cancer in anatomic pathology using biomarkers is a growing trend in the market. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 9.6 million deaths in 2018 occurred due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to market growth. The increasing cases of targeted diseases due to unknown new organisms is also expected to propel the market growth. These diseases affect different people with different types and need treatment accordingly. Therefore, the rising demand for personalized medicines may fuel the market in the future. Mergers and acquisitions among various industry players to increase their profits could also propel the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, to increase awareness about anatomic pathology among healthcare professionals, the government is taking initiatives and has introduced various training modules to ensure proper training to the trainees. Regionally, developing countries such as India and China has enormous untapped potential providing a favorable growth scenario. The favorable reimbursement policies and technological advancements in the region will further boost the market growth.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Anatomic Pathology Market:

Sakura Finetek, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioGenex Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Bio SB, Diapath S.p.A., and Danaher Corporation.

Anatomic Pathology Market Segmentation:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Instruments Microtomes & Cryostat Tissue processors Automatic Stainer Slide Staining Systems Embedded Systems Cover slippers Others

Services Neuropathology Hematopathology Cytopathology Forensic pathology Histopathology

Consumables Reagents Antibodies Probes & Kits Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Medical Research

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various companies have entangled into mergers and acquisitions to keep their strong presence in the market. For instance in 2018, Sakura Finetek, which is a U.S. based company, got into a merger with Laboratory Medicine and Henry Ford Health System Pathology.

The merger is expected to increase the automation level of Sakura Finetek’s pathology laboratories and decrease the errors and to obtain faster accurate results. Such automation increases the workflow and productivity of laboratories.

Introduction of various new technologies and products in the market is expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Sakura Finetek introduced a manual microtome called as Accu-Cut SRM 300 LT.

The product is known to be installed with a latest feature which is a 4-color LED backlit 3D precision Chuck. This feature enables the pathologist to check samples tissues embedded in paraffin as well as more simplified and faster visualization of biopsies could be conducted.

