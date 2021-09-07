Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

The rising in the animal population, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Veterinary Electrosurgery market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 54.42 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.4% Market Trends– The rise in the demand for Pet health insurance

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market valued at USD 54.42 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.71 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Electrosurgery is a method of treatment where electric currents are used to cut, coagulate the tissues and control the bleeding with more convenience, especially in the hard-to-reach areas, the procedure is also conducted in animal surgery as it ensures increased precision and is a minimally invasive treatment. Electrosurgery is an effective treatment option for animals with tumors. The rise in the demand for Pet health insurance, especially in the developed countries, availability of skilled and experienced physicians for treatment, awareness among people for providing better medical facilities to the animal, and the accessibility to the animal care centers and hospitals are boosting the growth of the market. The rise in companion animal population and the rise in the disposable income among the people for their Pets is further promoting market growth. However, the high cost of expenditure for pet care and treatment and the lack of awareness among people for veterinary electrosurgery is the primary factors hindering the growth of the market.

According to the National Pet owners survey for the year, 2019-2020 was conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) had estimated that 67 % of U. S households, i.e., about 85 million families, own a pet. There are about 14 million small animals owned in the U.S.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2772

Further key findings from the report suggest

Symmetry Surgical in January 2020 acquired, the O.R. Company the company is involved in developing, manufacturing, and produces high quality of innovative surgical devices this acquisition would help Symmetry Surgical to expand its product portfolio in the minimally invasive surgical instrument. This acquisition would strengthen Symmetry Surgical to deliver cost-effective solutions for patient care, especially in gynecological and laparoscopic procedures.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, in the year 2018, signed an agreement to acquire the bloodlines business of (NxStage). This acquisition was done to expand the B. Braun product portfolio in dialysis.

Asia Pacific in the regional segment has obtained the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period due to the upsurge in the adoption of pets in the region and increase veterinary practices.

North America has held the largest share of 35.1% in the year 2018 in the regional segment due to the increase in demand for Pet insurance in the region

Medtronic, in February 2020, acquired Digital Surgery company. The company is based on surgical artificial intelligence; this acquisition was to strengthen Medtronic in a robotic-assisted surgery platform and to expand the company’s product portfolio.

In the year 2016, Bovie renewed its Bovie 1250S-V, Specialist | PRO, 120-watt electrosurgical generator with the combination of Smoke Shark; it is a smoke evacuator. It provides a complete and precise energy system along with safe and effective smoke particle capture capabilities. Smoke Shark consists of four-stage filters to effectively capture the smoke and particle in the surgical site and offers 99.99 %efficiency.

Medtronic in January 2020 announced the acquisition of Stimgenics, LLC, Stimgenics are involved in novel spinal cord stimulation (SCS) waveform known as Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation. This acquisition was done to improve the Medtronics product portfolio in the treatment of chronic pain.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Covetrus Inc. (U.S.), DRE Veterinary (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Eickmeyer (U.S.), Summit Hill Laboratories (U.S.), Kwanza Veterinary (India), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), LED SpA, and Keebovet Veterinary (U.S.)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2772

The report segments the Veterinary Electrosurgery market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments

Consumables

Accessories

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

General Surgery

Dental Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/veterinary-electrosurgery-market

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2772

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Neuroprosthetics Market Size

Insulin Market Share

Hysteroscope Market Trends

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Forecast

Vitamin A Market Growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]