Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The elevating incidence rate of infectious diseases across the globe, the growing number of researches on infectious disease diagnosis and the elevating emphasis on Point-of-care testing, are boosting the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market.

Market Size – USD 17.20 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics amidst coronavirus pandemic

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 28.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. Government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market has been elevated demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests. The development of these easy-to-use and rapid devices to support testing outside of laboratory settings has been a response of diagnostic test manufacturers to shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity. These test kits are developed by manufacturers based either on detection, in serum or blood of antibodies caused due to the infection or identification of proteins from the coronavirus in respiratory samples. WHO supports the use of these point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests in research settings.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2956

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Product Type, the Consumables segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The elevating demand for assays and reagents because of rising demand for IDD tests contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The increasing occurrence rate of infectious diseases like COVID-19 and growing geriatric population is resulting in increasing demand for IDD tests. The epidemic is resulting in the development of various commercial and in-house assays to detect the virus, which is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Technology, the Molecular diagnostic technique segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Molecular diagnostic technique is attributed to increasing demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction and Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Test. Furthermore, development of assays using this technology like molecular assays, the use of which is supported by WHO, is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Disease Type, the Hepatitis segment occupied the largest market share of more than 20.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Hepatitis diagnostics is attributed to elevating the adoption of developed technologies for hepatitis B diagnosis and high occurrence rate of the condition, particularly among individuals below forty years, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

Abbott has been expanding its accessibility to COVID-19 tests by elevating its production and shipping to customers. As of April 2020, the company has been manufacturing 50,000 tests per day.

In April 2020, E25Bio has developed a rapid antigen test for COVID-19. This test is capable of conducting the COVID-19 test in 15 minutes. Currently, the test is awaiting FDA clearance.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2956

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments & analyzers

Software & services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traditional diagnostic technique

Molecular diagnostic technique

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hepatitis

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reference Laboratories

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Physician Offices

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2956

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Neuroprosthetics Market Size

Insulin Market Share

Hysteroscope Market Trends

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Forecast

Vitamin A Market Growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]