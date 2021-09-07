Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2028

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Excipients are the inactive substances that are used in production of drugs specifically to conceal the effect or the bitterness of active agents present in drugs. Sugar-based excipients have been FDA-approved substances used in medicines given to children. Sugar-based excipients are most popularly used in antibiotics and cough syrups. They are primarily applicable in disintegration of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) present in medicines, and widely used in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, and sorbitol. Sugar-based excipients are also used as fillers, binders and coating materials, they reduces stickiness and enhance flavors of medicines, making it highly palatable.

Increasing government initiatives to support production of sugar-based excipients is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. There are lucrative opportunities to the market players operating in the global sugar-based excipients market because of rising expansion and development in pharmaceutical companies. Growing development in oral prescription medications, increasing adoption of co-processed excipients, and government support in drug advancement are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, rising administrative demands lead to shortage of FDA-approved products, high costs of sugar-based excipients, and issues with the quality, and impurities present in sugar-based excipients are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/437



The report includes descriptive profiles of major companies, which consists of the legal names, headquarters, website, market standing, historical development, and top 5 closest competitors derived by inspecting their gross revenue, along with contact information. Every company’s growth rate, gross revenue, and profit margin have also been discussed in the study. It also assesses other expansion tactics implemented by leading companies including mergers, acquisitions, and product launches.

Extensive profiles of over ten leading manufacturers and over ten retailers have also been included in the report, along with a historical assessment of the market for the years 2021 and 2027, highlighting the recent development observed in the market. The assessment includes accurate market insights into potential market opportunities and roadblocks in the industry. The report assimilates statistical data derived from authentic sources in the industry, facilitated by expert opinions.

Key players in the market include

DFE Pharma, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, and Meggle AG.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/437

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Actual Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial Sweeteners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Coatings Powders/Granules

Direct Compression Sugars

Crystals, Syrups

To Buy This Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sugar-based-excipients-market

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report segments Sugar-Based Excipients market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Key selling points of this research study

The study gives an in-depth evaluation of the evolving competitive scenario that gives the reader/client a competitive edge. It offers a holistic view of all critical aspects boosting or limiting the growth of the sector The market intelligence report derives an eight-year forecast, including historical, contemporary, and potential market prospects, projecting the estimated progress of the market. It aids informed decision-making by offering an exhaustive database of the pivotal market segments and sub-segments.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/437

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us to know more about the report and customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports :

Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market Companies

Mydriatic Eyedrops Market Research

Compounding Pharmacies Market Growth Rate

Naloxone Spray Market Research

Antiviral Drugs Market Companies

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]