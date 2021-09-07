Cannabis Based Beverages Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Cannabis Based Beverages market. The report offers an in-depth information about recent activities taking place in the Cannabis Based Beverages market. The report provides accurate data about current market scenario, market share and revenue growth, market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and top companies operating in the global Cannabis Based Beverages market. The data is collected through primary and secondary research and verified by experts in the industry. This data is represented in form of tables, figures, diagrams to help user understand the market scenario in a gist. Consumer preference for healthier food and food products, growing awareness about veganism and gluten-free food are some key drivers of the food & beverage industry. In addition, the report also offers insights about trending innovations that can benefit the market revenue growth and emerging lucrative growth opportunities for market players going ahead.

The global Cannabis Based Beverages market is expected to account for robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is significantly flourishing primarily because people have become more health conscious. Consumer awareness about consumption of healthy food due to sudden changes in routine and switch to sedentary lifestyle has resulted in demand for organic and nutrition rich food and drinks. Owing to the rapidly expanding population, there has been a constant demand for good quality food and food products. Technological advancements and rising funds by public and private sectors is further fueling market growth. Growing inclination towards healthier options like probiotic drinks, meat-free products, gluten free and sustainable food is boosting global market growth. Moreover, due to fast moving life, consumers offer prefer doorstep delivery of food. This in turn has encouraged manufactures to produce packaged food.

Major companies are focusing on developing new strategies like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and new product launches to maintain their market position as well as enhance their product base. These players are focusing on developing new products like eco-friendly packings considering the environmental concerns, protein rich foods among others. Top companies profiled in the report include: Coalition Brewing (USA), New Age Beverages Corporation (USA), SK Rodnik (Russia), Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas (USA), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corporation (USA), Koios Beverage Corporation (USA), Cannabis Energy Drink (Austria).

The report also gives details about segments covered in the Cannabis Based Beverages market along with details of industry status in 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Constituent (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Alcoholic

Cannabis-Infused Beers

Cannabis-Infused Wines

Others

Non-Alcoholic

Marijuana Elixir

Marijuana Tea

Cannabis Soda

Cannabis Coffee & Cold Brew

Cannabis Infused Vitamin based energy water

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

B2B

B2C

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Medication

Recreation

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Household

Hotels/ Restaurants/ cafes (HORECA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Cannabis Based Beverages market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics\

Chapter 4. Cannabis-based beverages Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cannabis-based beverages Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Cannabis-based beverages Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Cannabis-based beverages Market Impact Analysis

……

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. General Cannabis Corporation

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Product Specifications

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Supreme Cannabis Company

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Product Specifications

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. Lagunitas

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Product Specifications

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. Koios Beverage Corporation

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

Continued….

