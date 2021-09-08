Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The global molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 16.16 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Government initiatives to promote molecular testing, increasing geriatric population, and rising cases of various infectious diseases across the world are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Molecular diagnostic techniques have gained rapid traction over the last few years and are widely used in laboratories, research institutes, and hospitals for various purposes. Increasing investments in research and development activities, growing awareness about faster diagnostic techniques, and increasing adoption of self-testing kits are fueling the revenue growth of the global market. In addition, government funding for developing advanced testing kits and instruments and rapid infrastructural developments in healthcare systems are further supporting global market revenue growth.

However, many hospitals and reference laboratories in developing countries find it difficult to afford the costly instruments and kits. This is expected to hamper global market growth in the coming years. In addition, lack of skilled professionals to operate these instruments is expected to further restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key developments and innovations of the market such as research and development advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, government deals, and collaborations. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of key players in the market along with their global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, and strategic alliances.

Key players in the market include

Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Danaher, Hologic, Becton, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Dickinson and Co., Cepheid

Furthermore, the report segments Molecular Diagnostics market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Tabletop Instruments

Portable & PoC Instruments

Services and Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarray

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis

HIV

CT/NG

HAIS

HPV

Tuberculosis

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

Oncology Testing

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

Genetic Tests

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

For a better understanding of the global Molecular Diagnostics market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

