Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market is expected to reach USD 13.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing consumption of fats globally. Based on statistics, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFFLD) affects around 80 million to 100 million Americans. NAFLD is expected to become the most common chronic liver condition globally in relation to the obesity and type 2 diabetes in the coming years. Estimates suggest that the incidence of NASH is projected to witness an increase of around 63% between 2015 and 2030.

Increase in the number of expected launch of pipeline drugs is also a significant factor stimulating market demand. The current statistics for the U.S. suggest that the healthcare cost associated with NASH is around USD 5 billion. Since the incidence of NASH is projected to rise significantly, estimates suggest that, if unchecked, the healthcare costs associated with NASH could rise up to USD 18 billion by 2030. Companies around the world have been focusing on bringing out new drugs in the market for the treatment of the disease.

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53% in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of disease in the region has created a growth opportunity for the drug makers. Manufacturers have been focusing on bringing out new drugs. For instance: Recently in November 2018, Gilead Sciences, Inc. unveiled that its drug Selonsertib which is a dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory drug is currently undergoing Phase-3 trials for NASH compensated cirrhosis and NASH fibrosis.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Elafibranor is projected to be one of the fastest growing drugs of the NASH market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.4% in the forecast period. The drug which is an oral treatment is GENFIT’s lead pipeline product. It has been positioned as a first-in-class drug to treat NASH. The drug is currently being evaluated in the clinical Phase 3 study RESOLVE-IT.

North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 53% in the coming years. The disease is considered to be one of the leading causes of cirrhosis in adults in the U.S. High incidence of diabetes and obesity in the region are considered to be the main reason behind increasing incidence of NASH. Based on American Liver Foundation’s National Medical Advisory Committee currently around 30 million Americans have been diagnosed with NASH. Additionally, around 90% of the NASH patients suffer from either obesity or diabetes.

Key participants include

Genfit, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva, Allergan and Tobira Therapeutics. Gilead Sciences is a key player in the NASH market. With a global presence in more than 35 countries, the company offers drugs including Selonsertib, Cilofexor and Firsocostat for the treatment of NASH.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global NASH market on the basis of disease cause, drug type, end-user and region:

Disease Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hypertension Heart Disease High Blood Lipid Type 2 Diabetes Obesity

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Vitamin E & Pioglitazone Ocaliva Elafibranor Selonsertib Cenicriviroc Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Homecare settings



Regional Outlook North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia Latin America Brazil MEA



