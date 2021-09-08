Alkylamines Market 2021: Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Global Key Players – P&G, BASF, DuPont, Evonik, Solvay

Overview of the Global Alkylamines Market:

The Global Alkylamines Market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

According to the market report analysis, Alkylamine is a compound in which an amine nitrogen atom has an alkyl group attached. Alkyl amines occur when an alkyl is substituted by one of three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. These amines are identified by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia by the number of alkyl groups present in it.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Alkylamines Market are increasing demand as solvent in the paints & coatings industry, rising pulp and paper industry in emerging nations, growing demand for pesticides across the world, rising solvent consumption from end-use industries such as infrastructure and automotive. In addition, the growing innovations in the pharmaceutical sector will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Global Alkylamines Market in the above mentioned period.

In terms of the geographic analysis, APAC dominates the Alkylamines Market due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings and the rising pharmaceuticals industries in the region.

Major Key Players:

1 Taminco Corporation

2 BASF SE

3 DuPont

4 Arkema

5 LUXI GROUP

6 Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co. Ltd

7 Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd

8 KOEI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED

9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

10 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

11 Evonik Industries

12 Tosoh Corporation

13 Kao Corporation

14 Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd

15 Procter & Gamble

16 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

17 Huntsman Corporation

18 Solvay S.A

19 AkzoNobel

Global Alkylamines Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

1 Methylamines

2 Ehylamines

3 Butylamines And Isobutylamines

4 Propylamines And Isopropylamines

5 Amylamines

6 Cyclohexylamines

Market Segment by Manufacturing Process:

1 Alcohol-Amine Reaction

2 Aldehyde-Amine and Ketamine Hydrogenation Reaction

3 Nitrile Reduction

4 Ritter Reaction

5 Direct Amination

6 Hydrogenation of Anilines

7 Reaction of Alkyl Halides with Amines

Market Segment by Application:

1 Rubber Industry

2 Agrochemicals

3 Water Treatment

4 Industrial Solvents

5 Pharmaceuticals

6 Paper Chemicals

7 Others

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

2 What are the key market trends?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in this market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

