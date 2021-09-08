Anti Foaming Agents Market May See a Big Move by 2027 | Top Key Vendors – Levaco, Ecolab, Evonik, BASF, Ashland, Dow, Merck

Overview of Global Anti Foaming Agents Market:

The Global Anti Foaming Agents Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 8.01 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Anti Foaming Agents Market are increasing various environmental worries and government regulations concerning the release of overflows through different industries associated with controlling VOC emissions. The thriving potential in the agricultural sector mainly in developing economies, high demand from beverage industry due to its properties that reduces and obstruct the formation of foam in industrial process, continuously expanding applications in various end user industries, rising demand for antifoaming agents from the construction industries are and high loading levels of antifoaming agent in the industrial process are also expected to help market growth in the coming years.

According to the regional analysis, North America dominates the Anti Foaming Agents Market owing to increasing demand from various applications counting pulp and paper along with paints and coatings in the region particularly in U.S., while APAC is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the high demand from various industries such as, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, water treatment and agricultural chemicals in the region.

Global Key Vendors:

1 Levaco,

2 Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd

3 Wacker Chemie AG

4 Ecolab

5 Elementis Plc

6 Evonik Industries

7 BASF

8 GUANGDONG ZILIBON CHEMICAL CO. LTD

9 K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd

10 PennWhite

11 Air Products and Chemicals Inc

12 Sanco Industries Inc

13 Kemira

14 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

15 Ashland

16 COVENTYA International

17 Dow

18 Ecological Laboratories

19 TRANS-CHEMCO, INC

20 Elkay Chemicals Private Limited

21 Merck & Co and More………….

Global Anti Foaming Agents Market Segmentation:

Type Segmentation:

1 Water-Based Antifoaming Agent

2 Oil-Based Antifoaming Agent

3 Silicone–Based Antifoaming Agent

4 Non-Silicone Based Antifoaming Agent

5 Alkyl Based

6 Polymer

7 Other

Function Segmentation:

1 Emulsifier

2 Thickener

3 Stabilizer

4 Texturizer

5 Others

Application Segmentation:

1 Pulp and Paper

2 Oil and Gas

3 Paints and Coatings

4 Water Treatment

5 Pharmaceutical

6 Food and Beverage

7 Detergents

8 Textiles

9 Others

