Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The heavy equipment lubricants market is projected to register a CAGR of over 1.9% during the forecast period.

– The major factors driving the growth of the heavy equipment lubricants market are the increasing manufacturing activities in the Asia-Pacific region and the growing usage of high-performance lubricants in the construction and mining sectors.

– The shifting focus toward dry machining and minimum quantity lubrication is acting as a restraint to the market

– The industrial growth in the Middle East & Africa and increase in the exploration of natural gas are likely to act as an opportunity for the heavy equipment lubricants market in the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112972

Key Market Trends

Engine oils to Witness Steady Growth

– Engine oils are widely used for lubricating internal combustion engines in different types of automotive, off-road vehicles, etc., and are generally composed of 75%-90% of base oils and 10%-25% of additives. They are used in engines of different transportation modes, owing to their advantages, such as fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, temperature control, and engine protection.

– Engine oils are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction and corrosion protection while ensuring the smooth operation of engine internals. The oils function by creating a thin film between the moving parts, for enhancing heat transfer and reducing tension during contact of the parts.

– Furthermore, governments in countries, such as China and India, are introducing new projects for the development of infrastructure, along with providing incentives for growth in FDI. The construction industry in Qatar is growing at a strong rate with a booming public infrastructure sector.

– The FIFA World Cup 2022 is expected to create a huge potential for the heavy equipment and machinery used in the country. Kuwait, Algeria, and Morocco have a similar trend of moderately high growth rates during the forecast period. Iran is also expected to have higher growth in the construction sector, with an average growth rate, during the forecast period. The lifting of international sanctions has given a boost to the infrastructure activities in the country with an easier trade-off.

– Overall, the demand for Engine oils is anticipated to grow with the growing end-user industries.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

– The Chinese government has announced its plans to spend about USD 120 billion on railway projects in 2019, of which, a major allocation is for high-speed rail systems.

– In the real estate sector, China has shown volatile growth. Nevertheless the country has seen substantial development in rail & road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand stemming from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years, in turn, driving the consumption of heavy equipment lubricants.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard is pushing the industry toward global primacy. Over the recent years, the entry of the major construction players (from the European Union) in China further fueled the growth of this industry.

– With the growth of the construction sector in China, the demand for lubricants used for heavy equipment, in the construction sector (such as penetrating and coating wire rope lubricants, diesel fuel, engine oil, bearing grease, and others), is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

Request For Full Report >> Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market

Marine Lubricants Market

Release Liners Market

Gear Oils Market

Silicate Coatings Market

Textile Composites Market

Textile Coatings Market

Laminating Adhesives Market

Water-borne Resins Market

Hard Coatings Market