Industrial Lubricants Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue

The global industrial lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period.

– The major factors driving the market studied include increasing usage of high-performance lubricants, demand from the growing wind energy sector, and expansion of the global cold chain market.

– Increasing drain intervals in industrial operations are acting as a restraint to the market’s growth.

– Growing prominence for bio-lubricants, industrial growth in the middle east & Africa are likely to act as opportunities in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Bio-based lubricants to drive the market growth

– Bio-based lubricants refer to the lubricants derived from plants and animals, and can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable, and are sometimes blended with biodegradable mineral oils. The formulations are quite complex and can be blends of many different types of oils. They can be made up of vegetable oils, such as sunflower, canola, coconut, palm, and soya bean.

– Bio-based lubricants have a large application base but are mostly required for engines, cables, suppressants, railroad flanges, and marine lubricants. In the automotive sector, among bio-based lubricants, plant-based lubricants are commonly used in hydraulic oils and 2-stroke engine oils.

– Currently, bio-based lubricants segment holds a little percentage in the lubricants market. However, government initiatives in the United States, Germany, and the Nordic countries, are testing bio-based motor oils as an alternative to synthetic lubricants.

– Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have significant oleochemical production rates, and their production is mainly centered on the manufacture of fatty acids, fatty alcohols, methyl esters, and refined glycerin, which is further used in the end-use application of lubricants.

– Abundant raw material supply, low man-power costs, and improved infrastructure are the key market drivers.

– There is a renewed interest in bio-lubricants, due to their distinct performance properties and environmental benefits (biodegradability and low toxicity), which enable their use in sensitive environments and contributes to pollution reduction.

– Growing demand for sustainable and high-performance lubricants, along with the rising environmental concerns, is expected to augment market growth.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is one of the fastest emerging economies in Asia-Pacific. The country’s growth is high but is gradually veering toward moderate (as the population ages and economy rebalances from investment to consumption, from manufacturing to services, and from external to internal demand).

– Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail & road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand stemming from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard are pushing the industry toward global primacy.

– In recent years, the entry of major construction players (from the European Union) in China has further fuelled the growth of this industry.

– With the growth of the construction sector in China, the demand for lubricants used for heavy equipment in the construction sector (such as penetrating and coating wire rope lubricants, diesel fuel, engine oil, bearing grease, and others) is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– In China, since the late 90s, energy consumption has been continuously increasing. The trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

– Being one of the fastest emerging economies, the economic activities and the service sector are expected to witness substantial growth in the country over the coming years.

