Infrared LED Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Infrared LEDs are also known as infrared transmitters, and they emit infrared rays at a wavelength of 760nm. Infrared LEDs are light emitting diodes (LEDs), which are used to transmit infrared signals. Growing adoption of infrared LEDs in remote sensing and hyper spectral imaging coupled with increasing applications in healthcare and various industries are the major factors fueling demand for infrared LEDs across the world. Expanding smartphone market and growing security concerns are further fueling demand for infrared LEDs across the world. Global smart home market stood at USD23.74 billion in 2016, and is forecast to reach USD61.24 billion by 2021. Thus, growing construction of smart home across the world is further anticipated to boost the demand for infrared LEDs in the coming years. Moreover, expanding population base and rising GDP per capita, coupled with increasing demand from healthcare and automotive sectors are further expected to propel global infrared LED market during 2017-2022.

According to "Global Infrared LED Market, By Function, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", the global market of infrared LED is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 22% during 2017-2022. Infrared imaging held the highest market share in global infrared LED market over the past few years, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well. Moreover, Asia-Pacific dominated global infrared LED market during 2012-2016, and the region is anticipated to continue dominating the market through 2022.

