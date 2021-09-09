Single Cell Analysis Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook

The Single Cell Analysis Market was valued at approximately USD 2,385 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a revenue of USD 5,120 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 13.10% over the forecast period.

The employment of single-cell analysis in the study of SARS-CoV2 viral infection is gaining importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to significantly impact the studied market growth. According to the research article published in the American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, 2021, single-cell analysis through mass cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) was used to study the changes in the peripheral blood mononuclear cell profiles of COVID-19 infected patients. The application of a high throughput single-cell analysis technique helps in the evaluation of the immunological responses in COVID-19 patients. Additionally, as per the research study published in Cell, 2021, single-cell RNA sequencing was applied on 284 samples of COVID-19 infected patients and created an immune landscape with 1.46 million cells, which enabled the evaluation and correlation among different peripheral immune subtype changes with varied clinical features, such as age, sex, severity, and disease stages of COVID-19. Thus, in view of the ongoing research activities, by exploring the application of the single-cell analysis technique in the SARS-CoV2 virus study, the studied market is expected to have good opportunities for growth during the pandemic era.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112927

The growth of the single-cell analysis market is attributed to the technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing investments in cancer research, and rising biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in recent years.

Cancer is one of the major causes of death across the world. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades and is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19,292,789 new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide, with nearly 9,958,133 deaths due to cancers, globally. Additionally, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, the global burden of cancers is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million deaths worldwide. Also, circulating tumor cells are gaining increasing clinical attention since they are likely to enable the monitoring of cancer progression and adjustment of treatment. In such cases, the single-cell sequencing analysis has found its application in search of better diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers.

Additionally, in clinical diagnostics, the single-cell analysis is expected to standardize and automate workflows with valuable information for real-time monitoring of cancer and eventually new therapeutic strategies for the benefit of patients. , this aspect is expected to lead to more efficient and better analysis. Therefore, increasing investments in cancer research are considered as one of the major driving factors for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the single-cell analysis instruments is expected to restrain the studied market growth.

Key Market Trends

Research Applications Segment Expected to Grow at Good Rate Over the Forecast Period

The research applications segment is expected to hold the maximum share, owing to the high prevalence of cancer, and the increasing need for stem cell research, the initiatives for early detection of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness regarding commercially available cancer diagnostics and precision medicine. In the research segment, cancer and immunology are of growing interest among the scientific communities. According to the research article published in Biomarker Research, 2020, Single-Cell analysis sequencing of circulating tumor cells is used in exploring the mechanism of drug resistance in tumor cells. Also, as per clinicaltrials.gov, as of March 2021, there were nearly 23,358 active, ongoing clinical trials in the area of oncology. This specifies the high rate of cancer research being conducted globally and as the cellular, metabolic and genetic study and evaluation of tumor cells play a vital role in the understanding of various cancers, which in turn leads to the development of effective diagnostics, therapeutics, and treatment options for cancer, the use of single-cell analysis in research application is predicted to witness significant growth.

Request For Full Report >> Single Cell Analysis Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Single Cell Analysis Market

Platelet-rich Plasma Market

Neuroprosthetics Market

Hearing Aids Market

Immunotherapy Drugs Market

Contract Research Organization Market

Apheresis Market

South America Refining Catalysts Market

Ready-Mix Concrete Market

Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market