Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market : Global Industry Analysis

The negative pressure wound therapy market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, with estimated market size of approximately USD 3,052 million in 2020 and reach about USD 4,250 by 2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been continuing to transform the growth of various markets, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries registered a drop in demand, numerous other markets may continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 has had a few antagonistic effects on the businesses, and there are a few clinical organizations whose supply chains from different districts are waiting or in danger of being held up. In this way, COVID 19 can likewise affect manufacturers, which are providing a large portion of the market volume, because of supply chain issues. This is relied upon to diminish production rates; in any case, this can likewise drive up the costs of wound dressing for the time being. Most of the wounds are caused by road accidents and transport injuries. This was the significant driving element for the market. With the lockdown that was placed globally in the initial part of the year, the public transport being canceled, and people not getting on roads like before, there is a drastic decrease in the number of accidents and injuries. Though the diabetic wound treatment has been in place as it is a must and cannot be neglected, the other segments of the market have a slight impact.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112887

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is considered to be the most preferred choice of treatment, especially for deep acute wounds and persistent chronic wounds including leg ulcers.

Some of the factors that are driving the overall market growth are increasing number of accidents and traumatic events, rising chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and technological advancements in the NPWT devices.

Chronic wounds lead to complications, such as infection, ulceration, and insufficient blood supply, thus, increasing the wound healing period. Most common chronic wounds include venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers. As per the International Journal of Advances in Medicine (2018), there were around 42 million cases of diabetes in India and among these people, around 15% suffered from diabetic foot ulcer. A study conducted by the Wound Healing Society (WHS), United States, revealed that, approximately 8.2 million people had wounds with or without infection during 2018 in the United States and the total cost of Medicare for acute and chronic wounds was around USD 21.1 – USD 96.8 billion for the year 2018. In addition, As per a 2018 report by Andrew J.M. Boulton et al., published in American Diabetes Association, the annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcer is about 2% and is on the rise in the Western countries.

The topical use of NPWT has been widely studied in the literature over the past 20 years. Most clinical trials have shown the effectiveness of this therapy in the treatment of superficial wounds. Moreover, the localized use of NPWT in infected wounds offers advantages, such as wound drainage, angiogenesis stimulation, proteinase excretion, and decreased local and systemic bacterial load. According to a study, published in the Journal of Trauma 2018, it was found that NPWT augmented with silver dressings decreases infection.

Key Market Trends

Diabetic Foot Ulcers are Expected to Witness Good Growth in the Market Studied

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain of pharmaceutical products. In the beginning of 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide impacted the market studied, as wound care services, such as Diabetic Foot Ulcer and pressure ulcer treatments, were put on hold to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This situation put tremendous pressure on hospitals and other healthcare centers to provide services to COVID-19 patients.​ As per the article published in The Wounds Clinic, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the perspectives on the way wound clinics have been operating. The United States surgeon general, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services(CMS), and the American College of Surgeons recommended that all the non-essential medical and surgical services to be delayed or canceled to reduce the exposure risk to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and conserve resources for a large number of the infected population. The wound centers were significantly impacted by these recommendations.​

Request For Full Report >> Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Nickel Alloys Market

Organic Baby Food Market

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market

Ambulatory EHR Market

Myanmar Maize Seed Market

United States Activated Carbon Market

Engine Oil Market

India Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Europe Telemedicine Market