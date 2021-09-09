Maleic Anhydride Market Projections & Future Opportunities

The Maleic Anhydride Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse effect on the global economy, further disrupting industrial investments and activities at present. Most factories were running on very limited staffing or even closed temporarily. The levels of activities were very low, while most project schedules were changed or postponed. Due to all these interruptions, industrial activities and plant construction projects have also been affected across all industries. Such a global scenario has created negative repercussions on the maleic anhydride market for the existing plants in the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, personal care, and oil products, among others, which were temporarily shut down across the world. The outbreak of COVID-19 also brought several short-term and long-term consequences in the construction industry. According to The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), there were disruptions to work or canceled projects and hence less demand for “non-essential” projects, like offices, entertainment, and sports facilities in the initial months of 2020. However, the condition is expected to recover in 2021, which will restore the growth trajectory of market studied over the forecast period.

– Over the short term, the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the rising global demand for unsaturated polyester resin and growth of end-user industries in emerging nations. Maleic anhydride is largely used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. These resins are synthesized using maleic anhydride, along with phthalic anhydride, propylene glycol, and adipic acid. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) are used in the production of lighter and stronger fiberglass composites for boats, cars, construction, wind turbine blades, and a diverse range of consumer products.

– On the flip side, increasing government regulations is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Unsaturated polyester resin dominated the market with a significant share and is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Unsaturated Polyester Resin to Dominate the Market

– Maleic anhydride serves as the raw material used to produce unsaturated polyester resins. These resins are synthesized using maleic anhydride, along with phthalic anhydride, propylene glycol, and adipic acid.

– Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) are, in turn, used in the production of lighter, stronger, fiberglass composites for boats, cars, construction, wind turbine blades, and a diverse range of consumer products. It is a key ingredient in the manufacture of copolymers that enable the use of more sustainable raw materials, for example, to bind wood fibers into plastic, to inhibit corrosion, create protective coatings for wire, and to repel water in sunscreens.

– Unsaturated polyester resins are used for a wide range of applications, making them a thermosetting system of major importance. These resins are compounded with varied fillers and reinforcements, and cured by using free radical initiators to yield thermoset articles having a wide range of chemical and mechanical properties depending upon the choice of diacids, diols, cross-linking agents, initiators, and other additives.

– Demand for UPR is growing rapidly to enable the production of lighter, stronger, fiberglass composites for boats, automotive, construction, bridges, wind turbine blades, pipes, decorative architectural features and a highly varied range of consumer products. Building and sanitary ware forms the largest market for reinforced polyester resin (composite materials).

– The expansion of the building and construction industry globally, due to the increasing global population and lifestyle changes brought about by urbanization, may greatly contribute to the growth of the global market for unsaturated polyester resins. The building and construction industry contributes a major share of the global unsaturated polyester resin market in terms of demand, which, in turn, may pull the demand for maleic anhydride.

