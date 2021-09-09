Plant Protein Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size

The global plant protein market studied was valued at USD 9690.45 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach a CAGR of 7.31% during the period, 2021-2026.

– Despite some viral pictures of nearly empty shelves, with only alternative meat products on them, plant-based foods (including plant-based meats) are showing strong growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to elevate the market space for plant protein in the food manufacturing industry.

– But taste and variety are also motivators, and during these challenging times may be more important factors for brands to promote than nutritional profile alone. Early phases of the pandemic have led many consumers to indulge in familiar comfort foods. Yet, as normalcy returns, plant-based food brands are well-positioned to offer consumers better-for-you solutions as they transition back to a more balanced way of eating, thus better demand for plant protein ingredients is assumed during the forecast period.

– Changing dietary preferences among consumers is evident globally, and the low inclination toward meat and meat-based products is visible among European and North American consumers. The percentage of the consumer becoming more of flexitarian or vegan at most is offering enough opportunities for manufacturers to introduce and innovate more in the plant protein segment. Over the past years, the segment has provided positive Y-o-Y growth for manufacturers.

– Soy holds a major market share in the market, the rapid escalation of pea and legumes protein drives the industry toward a new source that requires a higher volume of production. The need for eradicating global hunger does not involve seeking the alternative but combining the multiple alternatives from diverse sources to balance the supply. Therefore, plant protein mixed with that of algae will eventually provide opportunities in the short term.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that more than the majority of the food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, and red meat. Due to animal protein allergies, most meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe.

Pea protein, recognized as a complete protein can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from a food allergy, of which two-thirds are associated with egg allergy. Thus, animal-based protein consumption might also increase the rates of allergies caused by them, hence the food manufacturers in developed nations are incorporating plant-based food ingredients in order to cater to vegan population.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American plant protein market was 38% in 2019 in the global marketplace. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers around the world are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products thus, driving the market forward.

