Geopolymer Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth

The geopolymer market is expected to register a CAGR of over 38%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand for the repair and rehabilitation market, and higher projected output for fly ash. On the flipside, lack of standard regulations and lack of onsite flexibility are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

– The higher demand from the repair and rehabilitation market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of geopolymer products is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-pacific dominated the market across the world, with the increasing construction activities in the region.

Key Market Trends

Building Segment to Dominate the Market

The use of geopolymers in the building construction has a vital role. With the rapidly growing construction activities, owing to the overgrowing population across the world, large amounts of green house gases are being emitted into the atmosphere causing huge environmental impact. With the increasing impact of the green house gases on the environment emitted either during the cement manufacturing or other alternate ways, the overall during construction of building materials has created scope for the development and use of geopolymers in building construction, and hence, this is driving the market demand.

Several types of geopolymer material such of geopolymer concrete, geopolymer cement, binders, geopolymer bricks, panels, and many others are being used during the building construction, owing to their versatile properties in reducing the green house emissions as well as the energy savings. The development of green technology in the construction industry dated back years. The increment of environmental awareness in recent years around the world has led to a positive assessment of the environmental impact for building materials, in addition to their technical properties. One of the growing demand for geopolymer concrete is due to the reduced environmental impacts during its production. It has high compressive strength, low creep, good acid resistance, and low shrinkage. Additionally, it is believed that integration of green building materials into building projects helps to reduce the environmental impacts. All such added advantages of using geopolymer concrete in building construction are catering its demand.

One of the recent applications of geopolymers in building is cited to be the first ever pile constructed in London dated Jan 2021, using one of the leading geopolymers manufacturers “Wagners”, Wagners Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC) by working with two leading UK firms, Keltbray Group and Capital Concrete. Additionally, in Australia, The University of Queensland’s Global Change Institute (GCI), designed by HASSELL in conjunction with Bligh Tanner and Wagners, is the world’s first building to use geopolymer concrete for structural purposes. Moreover, with such growing usage of geopolymers in building construction, awareness has been growing among the public and governments over the advantages of using geopolymer concrete, and this can be related to Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, in which mostly geopolymer concrete was used, approximately around 23.000 m³ was used.

Geopolymers can also adequately and potentially act as sound insulating materials in buildings. The density of geopolymer matrix affects the noise reduction coefficient, and hence, their application as insulating material is also rapidly increasing in the recent years. Moreover, geopolymers are capable of anti-ultraviolet and anti-aging, which made them suitable as coating for exterior wall building, thus, helping to conserve energy in buildings. With the rapidly growing building construction across the demand for geopolymers based products in several application across, the building construction is also expected to increase. Overall, owing to the multiple advantages of geopolymers, their demand in various applications in building construction has been increasing.

