Analysis of Automobile Industry in Iran – Global Industry Analysis By Development

The Iran Automobile market studied was valued at over USD 33 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of more than USD 45 billion by 2026, while registering a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

With the spread of COVID-19 disease, the automobile industry of Iran was affected and witnessed a decline in growth due to the lockdown situation owing to which the purchasing power of people dropped significantly which resulted in low vehicle sales in the country. However, now the country witnessing slow growth and industry is likely to grow over the forecast period.

The Iranian automobile industry stands as the 12th largest automaker in the world. With the total sales of USD 12 billion, it makes up for approximately 19% of the total industry, as well as for approximately 2.5% – 3% of Iran’s GDP. Furthermore, it is responsible for 14% added value creation contribution to the whole industry. The average profit of the industry is 4.5%.

As Iran is one of the major vehicle manufacturing countries in the Middle Eastern region, it exports its vehicles and spare parts to its neighboring countries. In 2012 Iran exported USD 520 million worth of automobiles and car components. However, in 2013 and 2014, the export situation became worse and it could only export USD 263 million and USD 243 million, respectively. There are several reasons for the drop, however, the key reasons include low quality and high prices.

Key Market Trends

Passenger Car Sales Dominating the Iran Automobile Industry

Despite the stringent lockdown and social distancing norms in the global scenario and with the disturbing political geographies nearby the country, Iran showed good numbers in the automotive sales and production. The market boasted a healthy 8.7% increase in year on year sales and a good 816,400 units of sales across all types of vehicles and manufacturers.

The international sanctions have had a tremendous impact on the industrial development of many industries in the country. Iran, which is the largest automotive market in the Middle East with a market of nearly one-third of the German automotive market, has seen a drop in the automotive industry with the implementation of the sanctions.

Eventually, the Iranian automotive industry became self-reliant and self-sufficient to supply for the demand within the country. The country had reached the potential to roll out more than a million vehicles. Ever since the implementation of the sanctions, the demand for vehicles is being met by the vehicles manufactured in the country only. In 2019, around 770 thousand passenger cars were produced within Iran. This was a decrease to over one million passenger cars in 2018. Isan was the leading passenger car producer in the Middle East region.

The sanctions gave birth to domestic companies, such as IKCO and SAIPA, which have a major share of the passenger vehicle sales in the country. At the time of implementation of the sanctions, the percentage share of the indigenous companies of the overall vehicle production reached as high as 85%. However, with the removal of the sanctions, the domestic companies are expected to join forces with international companies, such as Peugeot, Daimler, and Jaguar, etc., to introduce the latest vehicles in the country.

Decrease in Vehicle Production due to Imposed Sanctions

In 2016, the automotive industry manufactured more than 946,000 vehicles, which indicates a 38.7% growth year-on-year. After this surge in automotive production, multinational companies started taking interest in investing in the country, followed by the nuke deal signed in January 2015, which had attracted attention to Iran’s automotive industry. For Instance;

Analysis of Automobile Industry in Iran

