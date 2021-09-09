Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends & Forecasts up to 2030

The report on the global photo printing and merchandise market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global photo printing and merchandise market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on photo printing and merchandise market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on photo printing and merchandise market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global photo printing and merchandise market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global photo printing and merchandise market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing the consumer spend on discretionary products owing to the improvements in the standard of living of the consumers

• Growing usage of smartphones and ease that it provides in taking pictures, photo storage, and sharing

2) Restraints

• The low life span of products

3) Opportunities

• Innovations in photo printing and merchandise create an opportunity

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global photo printing and merchandise market is segmented on the basis of product, device, and distribution channel.

The Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product

• Photos Only

• Wall Decor

• Photo Cards

• Calendars

• Photo Gifts

The Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Device

• Desktop

• Mobile

The Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Retail

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Snapfish

• Cimpress N.V.

• Bay Photo Lab

• Shutterfly, Inc.

• American Greetings

• CafePress, Inc.

• Hallmark Cards, Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• CVS Pharmacy

• Walmart Inc.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the photo printing and merchandise market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the photo printing and merchandise market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global photo printing and merchandise market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

