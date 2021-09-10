Middle-East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Market Report Analysis

The Middle-East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the availability of raw materials and low production cost. However, limited usage in high-end applications is hindering the market studied during the forecast period.

– Another factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from construction industry.

– United Arab Emirates is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

– Among the end-user industries, building & construction is expected to dominated the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Building & Construction to Dominate the Market

– In the construction sector, adhesives are used in concrete, ceramic tiles, carpet laying, flooring underlayment, drywall lamination, joint cement, manufactured housing, pre-finished panels, resilient flooring, roofing, and wall covering. Various types of adhesives are used depending on the purposes they serve.

– Water-borne adhesives are produced from either soluble synthetic polymers or natural polymers. Water-borne adhesives use water as a carrier or diluting medium to disperse a resin. Water-borne adhesives are increasingly becoming an integral part of construction chemicals, owing to their eco-friendly and low-toxic nature, high solid content, and high initial adhesion properties.

– The growing demand for green building construction, coupled with the rising concern about the quality of construction, is accelerating the demand for water-borne adhesives.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, building & construction industry is like to dominate the market during the forecast period.

United Arab Emirates is expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– United Arab Emirates is a hot tourist destination, making better and this makes improving the infrastructure a top priority for the government.

– Owing to this, in the recent past, the government has taken multiple initiatives to boost the

– United Arab Emirates consists of some of the world’s fastest growing cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Infrastructural demand in these cities is one of the key reasons the reason for the growing waterborne adhesives market size in United Arab Emirates.

– Hence, owing to the above mentioned reasons, United Arab Emirates is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle-East and Africa waterborne adhesives market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG & KGaA, and Sika AG, among others.

