Asia-Pacific Aviation Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News

The Asia-Pacific Aviation Market was valued at USD 50.92 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 97.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In the Asia-Pacific region, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline in sales of aircraft in the commercial and general aviation segments in 2020. In the commercial sector, though passenger traffic has plummeted drastically in 2020, it has shown signs of recovery in late 2020, driven by the recovery in domestic traffic. While the general aviation aircraft sales also plummeted slightly in 2020, military aircraft sales witnessed growth, due to the ongoing tensions between some of the countries in the region.

During the forecast period, the revival of the aviation industry in the Asia-Pacific is expected to be faster than the other regions in the world, as the operators in the region currently account for a significant aircraft backlog. By the end of the forecast period, China and India are expected to be among the top aviation markets in the world.

Several countries in the region are currently developing indigenous newer generation aircraft across the commercial and military segments. This move is expected to enhance the manufacturing capabilities and the market share of the players in the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Aircraft Segment is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

The commercial aircraft segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Though the demand for commercial aircraft has come down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines in the region still have a huge order backlog for commercial aircraft. The demand for domestic travel is recovering in the region, driven by the growth in the Chinese airline industry. Commercial aircraft witnessed a strong demand from India, which became the largest market for Airbus commercial aircraft in 2020, as the OEM delivered 57 aircraft to the carriers in the country. With domestic travel showing signs of recovery, the demand for smaller aircraft like narrow-body aircraft and regional jets are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the region. Accordingly, most of the demand for commercial aircraft in the region is for narrow-body aircraft. In October 2019, India’s largest airline IndiGo has placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft in a deal worth about USD 33 billion. Anticipating a quick recovery of domestic airline traffic, the airline did not cancel or defer any of the orders in 2020.

China is Expected to Dominate the Aviation Market During the Forecast Period

China has become a major hub for the aviation industry over the years due to a large demand from both civilian and military customers. China has experienced double-digit growth rates over the past two decades in the commercial aviation market. Even during the pandemic affected 2020, China’s relatively stable domestic traffic has helped the financial recovery of airlines in the country. In the military segment, China has been increasing its aircraft fleet, in line with its plans to strengthen its airborne military capabilities. The country has also strengthened its indigenous military aircraft manufacturing capabilities. While the J-20B, a new variant of China’s first fifth-generation fighter J-20 was unveiled in July 2020, the country’s second fifth-generation fighter jet, the FC-31 is also expected to enter service during the forecast period. On the other hand, the general aviation industry is one of the strategic emerging industries in China and the country has taken measures to boost its development over the years. In 2019, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China unveiled its new CBJ business jet, based on the nation’s first home-developed regional jet, the ARJ21, and is currently awaiting orders.

Competitive Landscape

The Boeing Company, Airbus SE., Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Aircraft Corporation, and Textron Inc. are some of the prominent players in the market. In addition to these players, local manufacturers such as Aviation Corporation of China, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are also actively pitching their aircraft models to gain a significant share in the market. The growth of the market can be attributed to various governments’ initiatives in the region facilitating and encouraging indigenous aircraft development and manufacturing capabilities. Especially in the military sector, countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, among others, are working on developing their own military aircraft models. This is expected to help the growth of the local players in these countries. In the commercial segment, new players like COMAC and Mitsubishi are also expected to introduce their new aircraft in the market during the forecast period, which may further increase the competition in this region.

