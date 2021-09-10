South America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Industry Report Analysis

The South America pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from the construction sector. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions is hindering the growth of the market studied.

– Growing aerospace industry in the region is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– Brazil accounted for the highest share of the market studied and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Among the technology types, water-borne pressure sensitive adhesives are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Water-borne PSAs to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Water-borne PSAs use water as a solvent, along with a polymer and a water dispersal agent. The majority of these PSAs are made from acrylic compounds.

– They provide a wide array of performance advantages, such as better chemical and heat resistance, compared to other categories. Water-borne adhesives are used in tapes and labels, where water is retained and not absorbed by coating.

– Packaging labels and adhesive films in the growing food & beverage and electrical & electronics industries are expected to boost the consumption of water-based adhesives during the forecast period.

– Hence, owning to the above-mentioned factors, water-borne PSAs are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Brazil to Dominate the Market

– Brazil had experienced a volatile economy over the past few years. Political instability, high inflation, low prices of export of goods, and depressed confidence levels caused a contraction in the Brazilian economy.

– However, the country has now started recovering through government expenditure and stability in political affairs, which is likely to hold growth opportunities for the industrial sector.

– The packaging and furniture industries have recorded significant growth and are expected to gain further momentum during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry is recording a strong growth in automotive production as well as sales in the country. Besides, the country’s automaker association, Anfavea, predicts the trend to remain positive over the next few years, which is likely to drive the consumption of adhesives and sealants in the country.

– Moreover, tThe growing research activities on PSAs in the country is also expected to boost the market studied in the coming years.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, Brazil is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

