Hexamethylenediamine Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments

The Hexamethylenediamine Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to pandemic scenario, several countries around the world went into lockdown, which completely disrupted the supply and demand scenario. The major end-user industries of hexamethylenediamine such as textiles, automotive, and others were severly affected. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total production of vehicles decreased by 16% from 91.79 million in 2019 to 77.62 million in 2020. However, the market condition is expected to recover in 2021, which will restore the growth trajectory of the market studied during the forecast period.

– Over the short term, the increasing consumption of Nylon 66 resins is driving the growth of the market. Increasing stringent norms for the treatment of sewage water and industrial waste to curtail pollution is another major driver for the market studied.

– On the flipside, the development of bio-based alternatives for Nylon Production and negative imapct of COVID-19 pandemic are hindering the growth of the market studied.

– Among the applications, nylon production is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Nylon Production Application to Dominate the Market

– A high amount of hexamethylenediamine produced is consumed for the manufacturing of nylon 66.

– The adoption of nylon 66 can be seen in automotive, textiles, and packaging end-user sectors.

– The focus to reduce vehicle weight for greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions will raise demand for lightweight composite nylon resins in automotive under-the-hood components.

– Additionally, the demand for nylon tire cord fabric is also growing at a steady rate driven by the production of light and heavy commercial vehicles.

– Hence, despite the fall in global automotive production, the production of nylon 66 fiber applications is expected to dominate the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is currently the major consumer for hexamethylenediamine among other regions.

– This consumption is supported by investments, technology advancements, and expansions by various end-user industries like textiles, plastics, etc.

– China, India, Japan, South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand of hexamethylenediamine in the Asia-Pacific region.

– The textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing and has invested USD 8 billion. It is expected that China’s northwest region is to become the country’s largest textile production base by 2030.

