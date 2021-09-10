Thailand Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology

The Thailand adhesives and sealants market is estimated to reach USD 400.88 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period (2021-2026). In terms of volume, the market is likely to reach 117 kilo tons by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the packaging industry and shifting focus towards adhesive bonding for composite materials in the country.

– On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions and the negative impact of COVID-19 are hindering the market’s growth.

– Increasing demand for bio-based adhesives is expected to offer various opportunities for the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112738

Key Market Trends

Paper, Board, and Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market

Adhesives are used for various paper bonding applications, ranging from corrugated box construction to lamination of printed sheets and packaging materials used for all types of consumer products. They are also used in the production of large industrial tubes and cores that are used by manufacturers of role goods.​ The packaging industry is one of the largest end users of adhesives. Some of the applications include bags, cigarettes and filters, cartons’ side seams and closures, composite containers and tubes, disposables, envelopes, flexible packaging, remoistenable products, labels/signs/decals, specialty packaging, and corrugated boards, among others.​

Paper board printing houses use adhesives for books. There are around 2,000 printing houses in Thailand, most of which are small- to medium-scale. Large-scale establishments account for less than 1% of the total number. Thousands of establishments are involved in the packaging industry. The big multinational manufacturers, such as Alcan Packaging, StrongpackCo. Ltd, SIG Combibloc, and Tetra Pak Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd, dominate the flexible packaging, liquid carton, and glass packaging markets in Thailand. The food processing sector is the largest user of flexible packaging, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. With the increasing population and the rising demand for packaged foods, several food manufacturing companies are setting up their manufacturing bases in the country, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for flexible packaging, thereby boosting the demand for adhesives.​ Eka Global, a Thai plastic packaging company, reported that it had doubled the production of its longevity flexible packaging to 20 million pieces per month, from 8 million pieces per month, due to the increasing demand in 2020. ​​

Silicone Segment to Dominate the Sealants Market

Silicones are versatile polymers. Their chemical properties offer excellent bonding with enormous power. These are designed to provide permanent and temporary bonding to surfaces, such as glass, metal, and stone. ​Silicone-based sealants have been formulated as single and two-part systems that cure either by heating or at room temperature. Primers are required for the optimal adhesion of silicone sealants, although primers are often not necessary.​

The nature of bonding depends on the applications for which they are used. These sealants work effectively in harsh environments, across a wide temperature range, in situations involving abrasion, and under climatic changes. Hence, they are water-, chemical-, and temperature-resistant, flexible, and deliver outstanding performance. Furthermore, these sealants are transparent, permeable to gas and water vapor, and they provide thermal and electrical conductivity. ​Silicone sealants can be differentiated by mixtures of fillers (like silica), silicone polymers, cross-linking components, and catalysts.​ Silicone sealants are solvent-less and have a low shrinkage characteristic, with applications across a wide temperature range of 40°F to 100°F. There needs to be between 5% and 95% humidity for the silicone to cure.

Request For Full Report >> Thailand Adhesives and Sealants Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Thailand Adhesives and Sealants Market

Alfalfa Hay Market

Cellular Concrete Market

Cotton Trade Analysis

North America Acrylic Adhesives Market

Solar Control Window Films Market

China Lubricants Market

Aerosol Paints Market

Molybdenum Market

White Cement Market