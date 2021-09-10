Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity

The styrene-butadiene rubber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing usage of natural rubber and SBR crossover products. On the flip side, the decline in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Tires segment dominated the market with a significant share. However, the segment is expected to witness a slow growth rate during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Adhesives Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– SBR is primarily used in the manufacture of pressure-sensitive adhesives and also in the bonding of tufted carpets. Increasing demand for tapes, labels, graphics, etc. have been driving the consumption of PSAs, and are expected to do the same during the forecast period.

– Rubber-based PSAs are replacing traditional PSAs in a variety of applications, which has increased the consumption of SBR in the adhesive industry.

– Moreover, the demand for the adhesive is expected to increase, with the increasing demand from the packaging industry, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the development of the e-retail and e-commerce sectors.

– Adhesives, owing to their characteristics and physical properties (such as good cohesion, adhesion, and elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, the high elastic modulus of the substrate, resistance from thermal expansion, corrosion, etc.) have extensive use in the building and construction sector. They can also be used in flooring, lamination, and other parts that include the use of concrete as adhesive material.

– SBR-based adhesives have a vital role in the aforementioned applications, which is expected to provide a surge in the demand for SBR .

– Increased adoption of structural tapes in green buildings have enhanced the performance of emerging building technologies. Adhesives for flooring systems in Europe have a long tradition for indoor air sustainability.

– Such factors are boosting the demand for SBR in the adhesives sector.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Tires Segment is the largest market for SBR, however, a recent decline in the automotive industry across the globe is acting as a restraint in the market.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific being a huge consumer for both tires and adhesives industries across the globe is the major region driving the demand for EPDM.

– China and India are among the major manufacturers of Automotive industry across the globe.

– However, the recent decline in the automotive market in almost all the nations is likely to have a negative impact on the market studied.

– On a brighter side, robust demand from footwear applications is inturn likely to act as an opportunity to the market.

