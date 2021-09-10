Europe Adhesives and Sealants Market : Facts, Figures

Europe adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The demand for adhesives and sealants is extensively driven by the increasing application in packaging industry and growing demand from construction industry. However, the growth is likely to be hindered by the stringent VOC emissions regulations related to adhesives and sealants.

– In the studied market, water-borne dominates the adhesive technology segment. While silicone stands to be the largest segment among sealant product types.

– The innovation and development of bio-based adhesives and shifting focus toward adhesive bonding for composite materials are likely to offer opportunities for the adhesives and sealants market.

– Germany stands to be the largest market for adhesive and sealants in the region, where the consumption is driven by the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics and packaging.

Key Market Trends

Paper, Board and Packaging Segment Dominates the Market Demand

– Paper, board, and packaging segment account for the largest end-user industry for adhesives and sealants market in the region.

– Its applications include composite containers, tubes, bags, carton side seam and closures, cups, labels, remoistenable products, specialty envelopes, foil laminates, films, disposables (non-woven), and corrugated boards.

– An extremely high proportion of industrial products are sold in packages, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport, or for aesthetic reasons. Most packaging materials presently used are different materials laminated together, which require the use of adhesives.

– The packaging industry growth is driven by the increasing demand for small size and premium packaging from the personal care and food and beverage sectors in the region. The e-retail business and demand from food and beverage industry are substantially increasing the packaging requirement in the region.

– Hence, such trends driving the growth of packaging industry is likely to further fuel the consumption of adhesives and sealants in the region.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– Germany dominates the region in the consumption of adhesives and sealants, owing to the presence of prominent automotive production, rising construction activities and growth in packaging industry in the country.

– Germany has the largest construction industry in Europe. The non-residential and commercial buildings in the country are expected to witness significant growth prospects in the coming years.

– The growth is supported by lower interest rates, increase in real disposable incomes, and numerous investments by the EU and German governments.

– The German packaging industry has been growing at a rapid pace, owing to the huge increase in domestic e-commerce and rising foreign exports, along with the increasing preference of packaged food and beverages. Therefore, the demand for labels has increased in the country, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for adhesives in Germany.

– Hence, such trends in end-user industries are expected to drive the consumption of adhesives and sealants in the country over the forecast period.

