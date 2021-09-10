Elastomers Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths

The Global Elastomers Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Declining automotive industries along with the temporary halt on the construction and automotive manufacturing activities owing to government-imposed lockdowns in several countries have led to a decline in the demand for the elastomers used in manufacturing automotive and construction materials such as tires, gaskets, plastics, tubes, adhesives, coatings, belts, and hoses, and others. According to the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association (ETRMA), the association member countries had produced 15,739 tires in the March of 2020, registering a decline rate of 26% compared to the March of 2019 mainly due to the COVID-19 impact, which in turn has negatively impacted the market demand for elastomers. However, the usage of gowns, drapes, gloves, and other medical products based on elastomers has been increased in the current situation, which has enhanced the demand for the market studied.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112688

– Over the short term, increasing demand of elastomers from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry and rising demand of elastomers for producing construction industry materials such as adhesives, tubes, coatings and others are expected to drive the market’s growth.

– Biocompatibility concerns regarding medical application of elastomers is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

– Shifting focus toward the development of bio-based products, and increasing application in fabrication of medical instruments is likely to act as an opportunities.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Segment

– Elastomers are primarily used in the belts and hoses, bellows, gaskets, sound management inside the car, floors, and instrument panel skins. Moreover, outside the car, it can be used in tires (base tire, sidewalls, treads) and wire, cables, and coatings in almost all parts of the car.

– Advancement in the automotive is partly a result of increased car builds and of polypropylene consumption per car. Compounded Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO) products are being promoted to replace flexible PVC in instrument panel coverings and other interior applications.

– Thermoset rubber is a type of elastomer which is mainly used to make automotive tires. According to the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association (ETRMA), the European tire industry had produced 1,67,576 consumer vehicle tires in the first three quarters of 2019 and reached 1,43,464 consumer vehicle tires in the first three quarters of 2020, with a decline rate of 14.4%, thus led to a decrease in the demand for thermoset rubber, which in turn stimulates the market demand for the elastomer.

– Owing to properties, such as lightweight, ease-of-processing, greater design freedom, versatility and ability to be recycled, thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) are predominantly used in the automotive and transportation industry. About 40% of all TPE products, consumed worldwide, are used in vehicle manufacturing. Therefore, the development of the automotive and transport industries, as well as, their parts, components, and OEM suppliers, is an important indicator for future TPE demand.

– Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the TPE market. High-performance thermoplastic elastomers offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which help in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gasses emissions.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market due to growing automotive production and sales through different countries, such as China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

– China is the leading market regarding the consumption of elastomers in the construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and footwear industries.

– The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of elastomers. China is the leading producer of vehicles with a total production volume of 25.75 million vehicles as of 2019 and reached 25.23 million vehicles by the end of 2020, registering a decline rate of about 2%, thus led to a decrease in the demand for automotive parts like tires, belts, hoses, and others, and in turn, negatively impacting the market demand for elastomers.

– Elastomers are used in the manufacturing of various construction materials such as adhesives, sealants, and caulking. According to deliberations on the 14th five-year plan (2021-26), China has intended to increase the permanent urban residents to 65% by 2025, which is expected to stimulate the demand for market studied in the coming years.

Request For Full Report >> Elastomers Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Elastomers Market

Europe Plant Protein Market

Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market

Taiwan Pet Food Market

Mono-ethylene Glycol Market

Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market

Bio-based Adhesives Market

South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market

Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market

Middle-East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Market