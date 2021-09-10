Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market : A Latest Research Report to Share Insights and Dynamics

The isopropyl alcohol (IPA) market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Due to COVID-19, the production in various industries, like chemicals, paints and coatings, and others, has decreased. Thus, the consumption of IPA is also reduced. Pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics are the major applications of isopropyl alcohol. The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has altered the face of the cosmetics industry. As a result of months of consumer lockdowns, international travel bans, and retail business closures, sales, purchases, and usage have fallen across many beauty segments. However, the increase in hand sanitizers created the demand for isopropyl alcohol. Also, DIY home decoration is becoming more popular as people want to change the atmosphere in their homes as they spent more time at home due to the pandemic.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112658

– In the medium term, the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing use of cosmetic and personal care products and the wide usage of IPA as cleaning agents.

– On the flip side, the availability of alternative ways for the production of acetone remains one of the major concerns for the studied market.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with huge demand generated from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Chemical Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The chemicals industry is the largest consumer of isopropyl alcohol, as it produces solvents, pigments, alcohol inks, and other intermediates.

– The growth of the chemical industry is driven by the surging demand for chemicals from numerous industries, further driving production and investments in the sector.

– It is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of cement, primers, paints, varnishes, skin cleaners, perfumes, lotions, shampoos, and deodorants. It is also used as a disinfectant and antiseptic.

– Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for cleaners has increased, thus, increasing the demand for IPA as a solvent in cleaning products. Many companies have increased the sales of cleaning products. Unilever, which makes food, home care, and health and beauty products, reported a 4.4% increase in underlying sales for the third quarter of 2020, compared to expectations of a 1.3% increase as a result of an increase in demand for cleaning products. The spread of COVID-19 and the rise in average time spent at home among consumers helped home care brands, such as Domestos and Comfort, lead the way with a 6.7% increase for the 3rd quarter of 2020.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. The factors, such as the robust growth of the construction sector, investment in the chemical industry, increasing demand for cosmetic products, and increasing pharmaceutical products in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the isopropyl alcohol market.

– Paints and coatings are majorly used in the construction and automotive industry.

– The Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, over the next ten years.

Request For Full Report >> Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

Cold Heading Machine Market

Middle-East and Africa Reactive Adhesives Market

Ferric Chloride Market

South America Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market

South America Reactive Adhesives Market

Europe Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesives Market

Ethanolamines Market

Mining Equipment Market

Isocyanates Market