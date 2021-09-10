Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted

The Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The growth in the commercial aircraft fleets and the need for timely maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to keep these aircraft fleets fuel-efficient and reduce aircraft emissions is expected to bolster the market prospects during the forecast period.

Competition in the market is increasing, with OEMs also entering the market and maintaining an inventory of parts by buying back retired aircraft from airlines and using those aircraft as the source of parts for other active aircraft. Boeing jumped into the USM market in April 2019, to offer its customers, parts at cheaper prices while maintaining a constant supply chain for aircraft that are manufactured by Boeing and its rival Airbus.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112638

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several airlines have been forced to retire their aircraft earlier to reduce operating costs. This has allowed a higher availability of rotable and USM parts into the inventory, which have re-entered the market supply chain through PMA holders and USM providers.

Key Market Trends

Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Narrow-body or single-aisle aircraft are the most widely used aircraft by global airlines. Narrow-body aircraft are expected to become more popular among airlines during the forecast period. Over the years, the percentage of narrow-body aircraft in the total global commercial aircraft fleet has increased, due to the advantages offered by the aircraft. Narrow-body aircraft comprise about 60% of the total global commercial aircraft fleet currently, while the share is expected to increase to 62% by the end of the forecast period. Narrow-body aircraft offer better range capability and seat mile efficiency as compared to wide body aircraft. The growth in the LCC business model has further fuelled the growth of the narrow-body aircraft fleet over the years. As the airlines seek to increase their connectivity and market presence, new routes are being introduced. Consequently, with a larger fleet and higher aircraft movements, the increasing wear and tear of the aircraft parts are increasing the demand for the narrow-body aftermarket parts market during the forecast period. Further, due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more airlines align fleets to the demand realities of the COVID-19 era, the demand for narrow-body aircraft on domestic routes is expected to grow, which will further increase the narrow-body aircraft fleet, thereby increase the demand for narrow body aircraft aftermarket parts during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region Held the Largest Market Share in 2020

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share in the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market. The region is also anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in air travel in countries, like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Taiwan, has resulted in the airlines in the region increasing their fleet sizes to cater to the growth in demand in the last two decades. There are approximately 8,000 commercial aircraft in service in the region by the end of 2020, representing about one-third of the global commercial aircraft fleet. In the last decade, the aircraft fleet share of the region to the global fleet grew by nearly 10%.

Request For Full Report >> Commercial Aircraft AfterMarket

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market

Agricultural Tractors Market

Polymer Concrete Market

Adipic Acid Market

China Electric Bus Market

North America Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Guar Market

Xylene Market

Myanmar Seed Market

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market