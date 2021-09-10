Driver Monitoring System Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends

“A research report on Driver Monitoring System Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global driver monitoring system market is projected to grow from $ 718 million in 2018 to around $ 1.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising need to curb road accident fatalities, technological advancements in the automotive industry and increasing awareness about safe driving. Government of several countries are implementing rules and regulations, which are aimed at bringing down fatalities and increasing on-road safety of commuters as safe driving, pedestrian safety and driving comfort are the major concerns for both automakers and users. Growing sales of luxury cars across the globe are further expected to aid global driver monitoring system market, as these cars are equipped with various advanced driver assistance systems, like driver monitoring systems.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global driver monitoring system market.

• To classify and forecast global driver monitoring system market based on vehicle type, monitoring type, offering type, component and region.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into vehicle type: passenger car and commercial vehicles.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into monitoring type: driver fatigue monitoring, drunk driving monitoring, driver alertness/distraction monitoring, identity recognition and others.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into offering type: hardware and software.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into component: pressure mats, steering angle sensors, strain gauges, infrared sensors and others.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America and North America.

• To identify drivers, challenges and trends in global driver monitoring system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global driver monitoring system market.

Some of the major players operating in global driver monitoring system market are Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., Visteon Corporation, Jabil Inc., Veoneer Inc., Seeing Machines, etc.

To perform the study, SDKI conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, SDKI prepared an exhaustive list of driver monitoring system manufacturers and distributors operating globally. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major driver monitoring system companies across the globe.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

