Integrated Facility Management Market Current Trends, Segmentation

Global integrated facility management market stood at $ 84.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 127.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024, owing to rising adoption of IoT, changing organizational structure & work management, and increasing development of sustainable infrastructure. Growing presence of many enterprises and increasing demand for connected devices for building automation across various industry verticals are some of the other factors that would drive the market in coming years. An integrated facility management (IFM) system is an information technology (IT) based fiscal and financial management system, which is used by many public and private firms and government entities to commence, spend and supervise their financial statement. The IFM system commences and handles their expenditure, as well as supervises and reports their financial activities.

Improving economic conditions across developing countries are boosting demand for outsourced FM services, which is aiding global integrated facility management services market. Adoption of integrated facility management services is expected to grow in the near term due to rising awareness of integrated facility management services and increasing cross-border presence of integrated facility management service providers. These cross-border mergers & acquisitions along with the increased customer network and regional coverage are creating significant market opportunities for integrated facility management service providers.

In terms of end users, the market for integrated facility management services has been categorized into BFSI, utilities, aerospace and defense, telecommunication, manufacturing, supply chain & logistics, real estate & infrastructure, healthcare, retail and others. Among the end users, real estate & infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, primary owing to rapid infrastructure development and rising focus on integrated facility management services.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global integrated facility management market size.

• To classify and forecast global integrated facility management market based on type, resource type, solution, deployment type, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global integrated facility management market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global integrated facility management market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global integrated facility management market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global integrated facility management market.

