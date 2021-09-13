Latest Business Intelligence Solution for the Drug Screening Market | Major Key Players – Siemens, Quest Diagnostics, Alere, Thermo Fisher, Abbott, Roche | Foreseen Till 2028

Global Drug Screening Market Synopsis:

The Global Drug Screening Market is growing with the CAGR of 17.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Drug Screening test examines biological samples, for example blood, hair, and urine to detect the occurrence of drug abuse or its metabolites in patient’s body. Drug screening tests are utilized to establish if the person is or were under the effects of a drug at a certain point of time. Drug screening machines have enhanced due to the introduction of new technology, presenting the consumers accurate and correct results.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Drug Screening Market are rapid growth in the number of clinical trials, rising of the drug and alcohol ingesting, implementation of severe regulations authorizing drug and alcohol testing, controlling endorsements and product and facility promotions, increase in the alcohol ingesting amid youth as well as the ageing population, the misusing of the prescribed drugs, the upsurge in the usage of the narcotics and illegal drugs.

Geographic analysis, North America dominates the Drug Screening Market because of the increasing ingesting of illegal drugs, accessibility of government backing to control drug abuse, and the existence of rules encouraging drug screening, and the rising problem of chances because of insecure levels of alcohol ingesting. APAC anticipated observing significant amount of growth in the Drug Screening Market because of the existence of top market players. Furthermore, the expansion in research and development services, accessible disposable income, and promptly creating economic circumstances.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Drug Screening Market:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Alere Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Abbott Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd BioMerieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories Biomedical Diagnostics Danaher Synergy Health plc Agilent Technologies Shimadzu Medical Pvt. Ltd OraSure Technologies Alfa Scientific Designs Inc Clinical Reference Laboratory and More…………….

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation:

Product and Services Segmentation:

Equipment

Rapid Testing Devices (RTD)

Consumables

Laboratory Services

Sample Type Segmentation:

Oral Fluid or Saliva

Breath

Hair

Other

End-User Segmentation:

Workplace and Schools

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Drug Treatment Centers

Hospitals

Personal Users

Pain Management Centers

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Drug Screening Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Drug Screening including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Drug Screening Market structure, key drivers and restraints

