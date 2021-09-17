Middle-East and Africa Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives Market New Innovations Trends

Middle-East and Africa polyurethane (PU) adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The demand for PU adhesives is widely driven by the robust growth of construction industry and growing healthcare infrastructure. However, stringent VOC emission regulations may affect the growth of the studied market.

– Amongst technology, solvent-based stands to be the largest segment as it is extensively preferred for numerous industrial and construction applications.

– However, shifting focus towards the bio-based adhesives and growing inclination towards lightweight products are likely to offer opportunities for the PU adhesives market.

– Saudi Arabia stands to be the largest market for PU adhesives in the region, with consumption being majorly driven by the growth in end-user industries, such as construction, packaging, healthcare, etc.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Industry Dominates the Market

– Among end-user industries, building and construction segment dominates the consumption of PU adhesives in the region.

– PU adhesives have rapid curing and low strength properties, making it an excellent choice for woodworking and other construction applications. They provide high strength required to hold construction materials together.

– Besides, this material is versatile, when it comes to product assembly adhesives. It suits plastics, glass, PVFs, aluminums, stainless steel, and other metals, regardless of the toughness of bond substrates.

– Countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt has been witnessing strong growth in construction investments and activities.

– Hence, the growth prospects for construction industry in such countries are expected to propel the consumption of PU adhesives in the region.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market

– In terms of consumption, Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the PU adhesives market over the forecast period, owing to the robust growth in construction activities, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and the efforts to develop automotive hub in the Kingdom.

– Saudi Arabia is focusing on establishing itself as the new automotive hub in the Middle East. Though the country is a large importer of vehicles and auto parts, it is now trying to attract original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to open their production plants in the Kingdom, to develop the domestic auto industry.

– The healthcare industry in Saudi Arabia accounts to the largest expenditure in the GCC region, and there is a rising demand for increasing hospital and long-term care centers. Along with this, the privatization of several public hospitals is further expected to drive the demand for healthcare equipment and medical devices.

– However, at present, medical equipment imports of the country is around 98% of the market. In order to reduce dependency on other nations, the Kingdom has been encouraging and offering various incentives for domestic manufacturers of medical devices and instruments. Hence, this is likely to increase the domestic production of medical devices in the years to come.

– Hence, all such trends are expected to drive the consumption of polyurethane adhesives market in the Kingdom during the forecast period.

