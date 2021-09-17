Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends

The Hormone Replacement Therapy Market was valued at approximately USD 17,376.73 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a revenue of USD 26,847.46 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.59% over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the home replacement therapy market. There has been an increasing number of research studies being carried out to find the application of hormone replacement therapy in COVID-19 infected patients. For instance, as per the research article published in BMC Medicine, 2020, the survival rate was in post-menopausal women who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 was found to be high, who were on a regular dose of exogenous estradiol for postmenopausal complaints. Additionally, a phase 2 clinical trial was initiated by the Stony Brook University, in April 2020, to evaluate the role of estrogen in reducing the severity of COVID19 symptoms compared to regular care, with the administration of estradiol through a transdermal patch for a short duration of 7 days. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, Hormone replacement therapy is expected to play a promising role in the development of novel therapeutics for the effective treatment against SARS-CoV2 virus infection, which in turn leads to the growth of the studied market during the pandemic.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112372

Certain factors that are positively affecting the Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) market growth are increasing awareness on post-menopausal issues among women, rise in drug development with novel delivery systems, and hormonal imbalance disorders with the rising geriatric population.

According to the United Nations, World Population Ageing, 2019 report, as of 2050, women population is estimated to comprise 54 per cent of the global population aged 65 or over, with a life expectancy at birth of 74.7 years in 2019. With various kinds of hormonal changes, the female body predominantly gets affected by the natural process of aging, leading to abnormalities and diseases. Some of the common problems include weight gain, memory decline, fatigue, low libido, aging appearance, and muscle loss.

Key Market Trends

In Indication Menopause is Expected to Grow at Healthy CAGR over Forecast Period

Menopause is the time that marks the end of women’s menstrual cycles. It is diagnosed after a woman had gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Menopause can happen at an age ranging between 40stor 50s. Menopause is a natural biological process. Hormone replacement therapy improves the quality of life and prolongs life for many elderly women, whether it is initiated at menopause or much later. The therapy helps elderly women maintain their estrogen levels.

This application is expected to rise in the future as the geriatric population globally is increasing. As the women reach the end of the reproductive stage, the levels of estrogen lower, which could lead to mood swings, depression, and anxiety along with certain physical changes. Hormone replacement therapy, with estrogen hormone, plays a vital role in combating the complications associated with menopause in the aging women population. According to the research article published in the Journal of Menopausal Medicine, 2020, nearly 75% of women experience the symptoms of menopause between the age of 45-55 years, which has lead to a reduction of self-esteem among them. Hence, combination therapy of levonorgestrel releasing-intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) with oral or percutaneous estrogen, low-dose combined oral contraceptives (COCs), and estrogen-progestogen therapy (EPT) are usually suggested HRTs for treating the symptoms of menopause during the menopausal transition.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to do the same Over the Forecast Period

The rising geriatric population is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the hormonal replacement therapy market in the North American region, especially in the United States and Canada.

Request For Full Report >> Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market

Venezuela Fruits and Vegetables Market

North America Agricultural Machinery Market

Geofoams Market

United Kingdom Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market

Russia Pet Food Market

Ransomware Protection Market

Amines Market